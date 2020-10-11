VIDEO | Marcus Stoinis' ‘Pant-style’ run out leaves him furious at Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 9:44 PM
Marcus Stoinis tried to take a double from long-on, but Shikhar Dhawan not wanting to take the double, didn’t run, resulting in a dismissal similar to that of Rishabh Pant, leaving Stoinis furious on Dhawan. Stoinis got out on the score of 13 off 8, failing to finish the innings for his team.
Batting first, Delhi got off to a terrible start as they lost two early wickets in the form of Prithvi Shaw, followed by Ajinkya Rahane, leaving Delhi on the score of 24/2. However, Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a much needed fifty, along with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who scored 33-ball 42, resurrected the innings, taking them to a total of 162. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai, taking 2 wickets for just 26 runs.
Interestingly, Delhi star Marcus Stoinis, who has rarely failed this season, was involved in a terrible run-out for the second match consecutively. In the previous match, Rishabh Pant got run-out as he was jogging up to the striking end without looking at Stoinis, who was waiting for the ball to clear the inner circle, ending in Pant going back to the dressing room on the score of 4. In this match again, Stoinis was part of a miscommunication that claimed his wicket.
The Australian batsman hit the ball from Rahul Chahar to long-on, where Trent Boult was fielding and easily completing the first run. However, when Boult fumbled the ball, Stoinis started running for the double but Dhawan did not respond in the same manner and Stoinis was run-out in the same fashion that Pant got run-out in the last match, leaving him furious at Dhawan. Although the Delhi all-rounder was batting well, he got out on 13 off 8, owing to the terrible mistake.
Here's the video of the dismissal leaving Stoinis furious:-
