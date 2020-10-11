VIDEO | Marcus Stoinis' ‘Pant-style’ run out leaves him furious at Shikhar Dhawan

The Australian batsman hit the ball from Rahul Chahar to long-on, where Trent Boult was fielding and easily completing the first run. However, when Boult fumbled the ball, Stoinis started running for the double but Dhawan did not respond in the same manner and Stoinis was run-out in the same fashion that Pant got run-out in the last match, leaving him furious at Dhawan. Although the Delhi all-rounder was batting well, he got out on 13 off 8, owing to the terrible mistake.