VIDEO | Jofra Archer 'spooks' David Warner to win a 'complimentary' Xbox

Today at 5:26 PM
It has now reached to a point where David Warner should just retire out when Jofra Archer comes on to bowl, as he got him out yet again and won a new Xbox for himself too. Just ahead of the IPL, Jofra was asked to get David Warner's wicket to earn himself a new Xbox, which he duly did with ease.
For David Warner, Jofra Archer is what Zaheer Khan was to Graeme Smith and Glenn McGrath to Michael Atherton. It has now reached a ridiculous point where even a KG kid can punt on Jofra getting the Aussie southpaw out and that would come true as Warner bats against Jofra as if eyes closed.
Just as David Warner was looking to cut loose, Steven Smith sensing the occasion, brought his talisman Jofra Archer to the attack in the 15th over, much earlier than one expected as Archer is primarily used as a death bowler. But the Englishman left his skipper chuffed as he dismissed Warner with the ease of a master at work. After being at sea against Jofra all the year, Warner took the gamble of slogging him and Archer proved too hot to handle for the Aussie as he bamboozled him for the fifth time out of six innings this year across formats, sending his stumps for a walk.
Jofra Archer's strike rate of 9 and economy of 5.1 runs per over against Warner is only second to David Willey in T20s (min. 3 wickets). Warner's wicket also meant that Jofra got himself a new Xbox as the company had challenged him to dismiss David Warner if he wanted a complimentary Xbox for himself, just ahead of the 2020 IPL, which he did as if no challenge.
Watch the video here:
just 1... @davidwarner31 😉— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 18, 2020
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.