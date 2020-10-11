VIDEO | Jofra Archer 'spooks' David Warner to win a 'complimentary' Xbox

Just as David Warner was looking to cut loose, Steven Smith sensing the occasion, brought his talisman Jofra Archer to the attack in the 15th over, much earlier than one expected as Archer is primarily used as a death bowler. But the Englishman left his skipper chuffed as he dismissed Warner with the ease of a master at work. After being at sea against Jofra all the year, Warner took the gamble of slogging him and Archer proved too hot to handle for the Aussie as he bamboozled him for the fifth time out of six innings this year across formats, sending his stumps for a walk.