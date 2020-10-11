Twitter reacts to Rahul Tewatia's unreal luck as zing bail falls back to groove after lighting up

Last Sunday at 7:52 PM
Whenever and wherever there is Rahul Tewatia, there is plenty of drama and today he got lucky when he survived a stumping as the zing bails didn't come off even after lighting up, much to the amusement of one and all. The incident took place in the 18th over of Rashid, which Tewatia cashed in.
After scripting a memorable and once-in-a-lifetime win for Rajasthan Royals in the encounter versus Kings XI Punjab, the legend, the myth, the champion, Rahul Tewatia struck again as he made a startling 28-ball-45 that helped RR put their four-match-losing streak to an end. But not without luck his side as he survived a close stumping in the 18th over, which was bowled by Rashid Khan, where Tewatia had collected three boundaries.
On the fifth ball of the 18th over, Tewatia tried to cut the ball but it took the under edge off his bat and he was out of his crease for sometime when the ball deflected off gloveman Bairstow's gloves, but the zing bail fell back into its groove despite momentarily lighting up, which astonished one and all and gave the much -needed luck to Rahul and Rajasthan.
On the other hand, Rashid Khan was direly unlucky to have not picked up the wicket of the left-handed all-rounder, after he smashed him for audacious boundaries earlier in the over. There was no looking back for Tewatia afterwards as he alongside Riyan Parag went on to win the game for RR.
Here is how Twitter reacted to that incident:
October 11, 2020
Rashid Khan is getting thrashed by Tewatia, three fours in succession, and two of them were reverse sweep.— Sports Express (@Xpress_Sports) October 11, 2020
DRAMA as the ball hits the stumps off Bairstow's pads when Tewatia is out of his crease, but the bails are not dislodged.
137/5, 18 overs
Hard luck for Rashid. Bails are heavy. That was the turning point of the game. #SRHvRR— Ashvattha 🌳 (@rockhearted_) October 11, 2020
16th over - catch drop for 3rd ball and a six of last ball— jayaprakash (@jayaprakash_JSP) October 11, 2020
17th over - Sandeep Sharma gave 18 runs
This gave #RR required momentum to attack Rashid last over.
18th - Rashid went for 14 runs (bails didn't come off of last ball)
19th - Nattu went for 14 runs
20th - req 9runs
Not completing Rashid Khan over immediately— jayaprakash (@jayaprakash_JSP) October 11, 2020
Sandeep bowling short pitch balls, instead of slow yorkers
Priyam garg catch drop at crucial time
Bails not coming off after ball hitting the stumps
Funny scenes. The lights were on, but none of the bails fell. Unlucky Rashid.#RRvsSRH— Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) October 11, 2020
