 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rahul Tewatia's unreal luck as zing bail falls back to groove after lighting up

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Tewatia played a match-winning hand

    IPL Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Rahul Tewatia's unreal luck as zing bail falls back to groove after lighting up

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Last Sunday at 7:52 PM

    Whenever and wherever there is Rahul Tewatia, there is plenty of drama and today he got lucky when he survived a stumping as the zing bails didn't come off even after lighting up, much to the amusement of one and all. The incident took place in the 18th over of Rashid, which Tewatia cashed in.

    After scripting a memorable and once-in-a-lifetime win for Rajasthan Royals in the encounter versus Kings XI Punjab, the legend, the myth, the champion, Rahul Tewatia struck again as he made a startling 28-ball-45 that helped RR put their four-match-losing streak to an end. But not without luck his side as he survived a close stumping in the 18th over, which was bowled by Rashid Khan, where Tewatia had collected three boundaries. 

    On the fifth ball of the 18th over, Tewatia tried to cut the ball but it took the under edge off his bat and he was out of his crease for sometime when the ball deflected off gloveman Bairstow's gloves, but the zing bail fell back into its groove despite momentarily lighting up, which astonished one and all and gave the much -needed luck to Rahul and Rajasthan.

    On the other hand, Rashid Khan was direly unlucky to have not picked up the wicket of the left-handed all-rounder, after he smashed him for audacious boundaries earlier in the over. There was no looking back for Tewatia afterwards as he alongside Riyan Parag went on to win the game for RR. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to that incident: 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down