Twitter reacts to Ishan Kishan 'miraculously' staying alive after terrible mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were involved in a terrible mix-up as the former ran to the striker’s end, despite the latter staying put on his ground, but surprisingly ended not out. While Kishan had not opened his account when this incident happened, Suryakumar was playing on 19.
Chasing the target of 163, Mumbai lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma in the powerplay, but Quinton de Kock took it upon himself to launch a solo attack on Delhi bowlers. He scored 36-ball 53 before getting caught out to Ravichandran Ashwin to the deep mid-wicket. Ishan Kishan came out to bat after the de Kock was sent to the dressing room.
However, when Kishan had not even opened his account he was amidst a shocking mix-up. In the 11th over, when Kagiso Rabada was bowling to Suryakumar, the Mumbaikar played a soft nudge to point and thinking it to be a run, Kishan ran to the striker’s end without seeing his partner who was still on his ground.
Despite Delhi’s direct hit on the stumps, Kishan had already reached his ground on the striker end and by the time Delhi could have recovered the ball, Kishan ran back to the non-striker’s end and stayed alive. It was shocking to see him alive after such a terrible mix-up.
