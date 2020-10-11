Twitter reacts to David 'zen-like' Warner finally losing his cool after Khaleel-Tewatia engage in war of words

However, the game did not quite end well, with both sets of players having a wild-go at each other. It all kicked off when Rahul Tewatia had smashed the SRH pacer, Khaleel Ahmed before the left-hander gave an earful to the batsman. That kicked off a wild scruff as the two went on chirping in each other's ear. In the end, SRH skipper David Warner too was seen involved in the verbal affair, as RR came from behind to defeat SRH in a must-win game for the franchise.