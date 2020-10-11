Twitter reacts to David 'zen-like' Warner finally losing his cool after Khaleel-Tewatia engage in war of words

Last Sunday at 8:11 PM
SRH skipper David Warner has been a cool and calm figure ever since the ball-tampering scandal but he looked livid with the umpire today after Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Tewatia engaged in an ugly spat. After four straight losses, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia powered RR to an incredible win.
In the match between Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the uncapped duo of Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag led the Royals to a miraculous victory, wherein they scored 85 runs in between them. After being reduced to 78/5, the duo had to dig deep before Tewatia smashed the leather off Rashid Khan's bowling in their stunning victory.
However, the game did not quite end well, with both sets of players having a wild-go at each other. It all kicked off when Rahul Tewatia had smashed the SRH pacer, Khaleel Ahmed before the left-hander gave an earful to the batsman. That kicked off a wild scruff as the two went on chirping in each other's ear. In the end, SRH skipper David Warner too was seen involved in the verbal affair, as RR came from behind to defeat SRH in a must-win game for the franchise.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
A scuffle between Khaleel and Tewatia
October 11, 2020
There was some heat between Rahul Tewatia and Khaleel Ahmed in the final over, David Warner straight after the match came towards Tewatia and had words with him. Amazing from Warner to sort small issues out right there. pic.twitter.com/J1j6gSsWIu— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2020
Exchange of words
Omg some harsh words of exchange between Tewatia and Khaleel. Even Warner looks pissed— ` (@FourOverthrows) October 11, 2020
Need a hell in a cell match between Tewatia and Khaleel. Make it happen @WWE— MM (@bobbygasm_) October 11, 2020
LOL
Rahul Tewatia to Chirkut Khaleel Ahmed after abusing him :#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/Thqw6L8948— Anshuman mishra (@Anshuman84m2) October 11, 2020
Rahul tewatia right now is like! #rahultewatia #SRHvRR #IPL2020 #IPL2020Updates #IPLT20 #RajasthanRoyals #Cricket #khaleel #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/OisstpCKlw— JAGAHA (@JAGAHA_CRE) October 11, 2020
That turned ugly
That scuffle between Tewatia and Khaleel didn't look good though.— ꜱᴀᴍᴇᴇᴋꜱʜᴀ💛 (@Maahii_way) October 11, 2020
