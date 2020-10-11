IPL 2020 | Will credit a lot of Kohli’s success versus CSK to Sundar and Dube, claims Chris Morris

Chris Morris, who made his RCB debut on Saturday and starred with the ball, claimed that it was the supporting hands played by Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube that helped Kohli play his natural game. Kohli finished with 90* and was involved in good partnerships with both Sundar and Dube.

Despite having scored a nifty fifty versus Rajasthan Royals earlier in the season, IPL 2020, until yesterday, was bereft of a trademark Virat special, but the RCB skipper set the record straight in Dubai. On what was a two-paced wicket that was tough to bat on, Kohli, walking in to bat as early as the 3rd over, stayed put till the very end and sliced through the CSK bowling to score an unbeaten 90, which eventually helped his side get the better of the Super Kings.

Kohli’s knock was one for the ages but, interestingly, speaking post-match, RCB debutant Chris Morris attested that the RCB skipper has both Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube to thank for. Kohli was indulged in 26 and 76-run stands with Sundar and Dube respectively and Morris claimed that it was the intent shown by the youngsters which helped Kohli be his own self throughout the innings.

“Half-way through our innings, I thought we were in trouble. Even after 16 overs, we didn’t have that many on the board. But the way Virat Kohli played was incredible. I would like to attribute a lot of Virat’s success (yesterday) to the guys who played with him,” Morris told Yuzi Chahal in a video posted by IPLT20.com.

“I think Washi played a lot of very good cricket shots but so did Shiv (Dube). That took a lot of pressure off Virat as soon as those batters got a few away to the boundaries, he was able to do his thing. Virat showed his class, there’s a reason why he’s got more runs than any other batsman in the tournament.”

Kohli was a star performer on the night, but so was Morris himself, who finished with figures of 3/19 on his club debut. The 33-year-old, who was under scanner after being purchased by RCB for a sum of 10 crore, stated that Saturday was a ‘special day’ and revealed that he was happy to contribute to the team’s success.

“It was a very special day. Obviously, representing a new team in the IPL, I was very nervous. I had butterflies flapping inside my stomach but very chuffed and happy. Always happy to contribute to a winning cause, doesn’t matter how I do, as long as the team’s winning. We had a really good day today; very happy, good debut,” the 33-year-old said.

Apart from Kohli and Morris, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, too, played an important part in RCB’s win as he outfoxed Dhoni in the 16th over of the chase, with the game still within CSK’s reach. Reflecting on the dismissal, the 30-year-old leg-spinner revealed that he was willing to take a chance and exclaimed that he was ecstatic to have accounted for the prized scalp of Dhoni.

“I knew it was a very crucial over. Five balls I bowled stump to stump but the last ball I decided to take a chance and bowled it a bit wider and fuller. For me, his wicket is always a big deal. The last time I took his wicket was in 2014.”