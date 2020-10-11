IPL 2020 | Tewatia and Parag played exceptionally well; lots of positives from game, states David Warner

Last Sunday at 7:50 PM
Despite the five-wicket loss at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals, SRH skipper David Warner stated that there are a lot of positives for them from the game before admitting that Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag played exceptionally well. He also stated that picking Shankar was a tactical decision.
After opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad could not make the best use of the powerplay overs, where they lost the right-handed Jonny Bairstow for just 16 runs. However, post that, an impressive batting partnership between David Warner and Manish Pandey ensured that SRH were never down and out in the contest, with 73 runs in between them. While Warner was undone by a brilliant delivery from Jofra Archer, Pandey continued his innings before the cameos from Priyam Garg and Kane Williamson pushed the total to 158 runs.
In the second innings, Rajasthan Royals’ top-order succumbed under the pressure, with Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler walking back to the hut early on, leaving them stunned at 26/3. However, an astonishing partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag, where they scored 85 runs in under eight overs, led RR to an impossible victory, from the jaws of defeat. Following the defeat, SRH skipper David Warner opined that they didn’t quite execute their plans on the day against RR.
“Couldn't get across the line there but it happens in cricket. [Holding Rashid back] We've done it in the past, we've held him back and try and nullify some runs, but these two played exceptionally well. Tonight we probably - we didn't miss execution, but some of the decisions at the top of the mark weren't there. And we probably bowled the wrong ball at the time. Lots of positives coming out and we'll take it on to the next game,” said David Warner in the post-match presentation.
However, Warner identified the situation where the game got the better of them, admitting that they need to assess their bowling unit. He further explained that getting Vijay Shankar in the playing XI was a tactical decision, with the all-rounder’s ability to give a few overs with the ball.
“We need to work out as these wickets get tired, how to bat through the first 6 and the middle, and then assess with our bowling. [Middle-overs batting] Yeah I've got some power there! But I'm obviously cooked in the middle. Look obviously Samad's one of those guys. We thought bringing in Vijay today, playing in the middle and with long boundaries we thought that Vijay would probably give a bit more with the ball.”
