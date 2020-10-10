IPL 2020 | Sunil Narine reported for suspect illegal bowling action; final warning issued

Today at 12:15 AM
Following KKR’s victory from the jaws of defeat, Sunil Narine’s bowling action has been reported by the on-field umpire with a final warning issued against the all-rounder. If umpires notice another suspect action from the all-rounder, he would be banned from bowling in the tournament.
Sunil Narine has left a mark in the tournament, with his impressive bowling in back-to-back games against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. While his spell against CSK ensured that the men in Yellow fell from ascendancy to defeat, against KXIP, his spell ensured that KKR were still in the game before eventually closing out the game.
In the last over, the all-rounder prevented the two KXIP batsmen - Glenn Maxwell and Mandeep Singh from scoring 14 runs, turning out to be a hero for the franchise in their second straight win. However, following the game, the Knight Riders were dealt with a piece of bad news, as the mystery spinner was reported for bowling with a suspected illegal bowling action.
“Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his side’s Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi,” read IPL’s press release.
The press release added that the all-rounder has his final warning and another such incident will directly lead to the spinner getting banned from bowling throughout the tournament from thereon.
“The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Mr Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament,” it added.
“Another report will result in Mr. Narine being suspended from bowling in the Dream11 IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee,” the release concluded.
