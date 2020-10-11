IPL 2020 | Rajasthan have not been able to get in the performances under pressure, admits Steve Smith

After having a fiery start to their campaign with two consecutive wins - both in Sharjah - Rajasthan Royals’ campaign derailed from the track as the team went on to lose the next four games, with one of them being in Sharjah. The collective battig failure has been one of the concerns, something that came hard against them in the Mumbai clash, and a repeat of the same might cost them dear. Smith is very critical about that as he said the team has to perform under pressure.