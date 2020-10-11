IPL 2020 | Rajasthan have not been able to get in the performances under pressure, admits Steve Smith

Today at 12:24 PM
Steve Smith has stated that Rajasthan Royals are not at their best under pressure which has put them in a difficult situation in terms of results. Smith has also added that the Jaipur-based franchise has to be at their level best in order to get back to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
After having a fiery start to their campaign with two consecutive wins - both in Sharjah - Rajasthan Royals’ campaign derailed from the track as the team went on to lose the next four games, with one of them being in Sharjah. The collective battig failure has been one of the concerns, something that came hard against them in the Mumbai clash, and a repeat of the same might cost them dear. Smith is very critical about that as he said the team has to perform under pressure.
“It’s been a difficult four games for us. We’ve not been able to get in the performances under pressure and that has hurt us. We bowled and fielded well for large parts of the game against Delhi and that’s a positive for us.
“Our batting needs to click for us, we have not been able to get a good start in our four games and the top four just haven’t been able to score a lot of runs in games, which has been detrimental for us and we’ll have to address that and try to bounce back from this situation,” Steve Smith said, reported PTI.
This week, Rajasthan Royals will have three games lined-up and that will be crucial for them in order to have the best crack at the playoffs. Smith stated that they need to adjust quickly and put on their best show against a strong Sunrisers team to kick start the streak.
“The games are coming in thick and fast so we need to adjust quickly and put on our best show against a strong Sunrisers team who’ve got a good overall team, we’ll have to be at our very best to beat them.”
