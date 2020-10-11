IPL 2020 | Rahul Tewatia just keeps thriving under pressure, opines Steve Smith

Today at 8:09 PM
Following another miracle from Rahul Tewatia to guide Rajasthan Royals home, Steve Smith has opined that the all-rounder just keeps thriving under pressure for the franchise. He also admitted that with Ben Stokes back in the playing XI, it gives the Royals extended batting support.
One of Rajasthan Royals’ major weakness this season, is their dependency on the top-three - Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson with a comparatively weaker middle-order. However, two instances where the middle-order came to the party - against Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise won with some scintillating knock from the left-handed all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.
At 63/4, the Royals were under loads of pressure, chasing 159 runs for a victory on a relatively slower and drier surface in Dubai. However, as it turned out, the partnership between Riyan Parag and Tewatia was the match-winning partnership, which led the Royals to a fantastic five-wicket victory. Following the game, Steve Smith opined that the all-rounder Tewatia just keeps thriving under pressure before admitting that he is a terrific all-round package.
“I thought Rahul and Riyan as a young kid showed great composure. Stokesy obviously didn't come off tonight. Or top four didn't fire, but today showed our depth. With Stokesy back it brings a nice balance to us. He's been impressive, hasn't he? Just thrives in pressure situations. You bring in his bowling and fielding to it and he's a terrific player for us,” said Smith in the post-match presentation.
At the same time, Smith also stressed on the fact that the wickets in Dubai weren’t the easiest to bat, with the last two games at the venue a testament to it. However, the Australian credited the composure shown by Riyan Parag, who scored a 26-ball 42, with two boundaries and two sixes to lead the side to a victory.
“I don't think it was the easiest wicket and the square boundaries are quite big too. So great composure from Parag. Proud that he could come back in and score some runs straight up.”
