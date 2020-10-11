IPL 2020 | Rahul Tewatia just keeps thriving under pressure, opines Steve Smith

At 63/4, the Royals were under loads of pressure, chasing 159 runs for a victory on a relatively slower and drier surface in Dubai. However, as it turned out, the partnership between Riyan Parag and Tewatia was the match-winning partnership, which led the Royals to a fantastic five-wicket victory. Following the game, Steve Smith opined that the all-rounder Tewatia just keeps thriving under pressure before admitting that he is a terrific all-round package.