IPL 2020 | MI vs DC: Today I Learnt - ‘Dependable’ Shreyas Iyer, Street-smart Krunal Pandya and Quinton de Knock

The Delhi captain came out to bat when Delhi were 24/2 in 4.2, losing Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane early on and it seemed as if everything he was hitting was coming from the middle of the bat. Only after playing 2 balls, he smoked James Pattinson for a boundary through a gorgeous cover drive, which showed the kind of form he has been in of late - having already scored 203 runs in 6 matches with a brilliant unbeaten 88 against Kolkata, Iyer has been there for his team more often than not. In this match as well, he was there for his team as he scored a 33-ball 42, including 5 fours. He consolidated and hit the bad balls on offer early on to stabilize the innings and although he could not finish the innings, getting out on a loose delivery from Krunal Pandya - trying to hit it over mid-wicket for six, he built the perfect platform to launch in the death overs. One of the main reasons for Delhi performing good has been Iyer leading his team from the front and rescuing them in times of need, hence, termed him the ‘ever-dependable’ captain.