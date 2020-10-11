IPL 2020 | Love these situations to put my hands up; it was Bihu dance at the end, reveals Riyan Parag

Today at 7:58 PM
Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag were involved in a spectacular partnership as RR prevailed against SRH, post which Parag stated that he loves these situations as he's a dreamer and also revealed that it was Bihu dance after the win. With the victory, RR denied SRH what looked an easy fourth win.
In the end, it might have been Rahul Tewatia, who took it on himself to help Rajasthan Royals turn around their fortunes but it was Riyan Parag's six in the 16th over followed by a couple of boundaries in the next over that helped RR shift the momentum of the innings back in their favour after they were once struggling at 78 for 5 in chase of 159. In the end, both Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag came out with flying colours as RR won the game by five wickets as they made an unbeaten 45 and 42 respectively.
Speaking in the post-match presentation, RR youngster, Riyan Parag asserted that he's a big dreamer and loves situations like the one that was up today. He also revealed what was the dance move that he exhibited after Rajasthan won the game against SRH on Sunday.
"When Rahul bhaiyya came to bat, the motto was to take it deep. Even Rashid had one so we calculated how to take on Rashid and it worked well. I think when I went into bat after a few balls, I had a clear mind that I wanted to go after 16 overs. I think we just wanted to target the fast bowlers because the wicket was two-paced. I'm a big dreamer, I dream of situations like this. Now it feels a lot more real to me. I love these situations, I'm there to put my hand up. That was the Bihu dance at the end, traditional dance of Assam. Some of the Assamese boys were up there in the balcony," Riyan Parag stated in the post-match presentation.
After losing four games on the trot, it was a terrific win for RR as now they have three wins and four losses after seven games. It was their first win outside Sharjah, this season.
