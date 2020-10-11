IPL 2020 | Love these situations to put my hands up; it was Bihu dance at the end, reveals Riyan Parag

"When Rahul bhaiyya came to bat, the motto was to take it deep. Even Rashid had one so we calculated how to take on Rashid and it worked well. I think when I went into bat after a few balls, I had a clear mind that I wanted to go after 16 overs. I think we just wanted to target the fast bowlers because the wicket was two-paced. I'm a big dreamer, I dream of situations like this. Now it feels a lot more real to me. I love these situations, I'm there to put my hand up. That was the Bihu dance at the end, traditional dance of Assam. Some of the Assamese boys were up there in the balcony," Riyan Parag stated in the post-match presentation.