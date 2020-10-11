IPL 2020 | Knew if I keep my self-belief and take it deep, I could pull it off, states Rahul Tewatia

Today at 8:15 PM
Rahul Tewatia, who starred in RR's win against SRH alongside Riyan Parag, has asserted that he always had the self-belief that he could pull off the win if the match went deep. Tewatia and Parag snatched an unbelievable victory from the jaws of defeat after they were reeling at 78-5 chasing 159.
There were many fans, who brushed aside Rahul Tewatia's incredible knock against Kings XI Punjab as an exception and thought he wouldn't be able to do well in the subsequent games. But, so far, the left-hander has done a good job be it as a middle-order batsman cum finisher or as a leg-spinner. After making 38 in the last game against Capitals, and a wonderful cameo of 24* against RCB, he again lit up the IPL as he made 45* off 28 and took Rashid Khan to the cleaners in the 18th over with three boundaries before finishing off the chase in the final two overs.
After the game, speaking in the post-match presentation, the southpaw revealed that he was feeling very confident in the middle as he knows what is expected of him during game time. He added that he had full faith in his abilities to pull off a heist despite the climbing required run-rate, while he also brushed aside his fight with Khaleel Ahmed in the end and stated that 'we were taken away in the heat of the moment.'
"This was the role given to me and it was clear from a long time. I was batting well for a while and I was confident and was hitting them well when we played practice games. So it's easy when you know your role. The wickets were falling so I just wanted to hold one end up and wait for the boundary balls. I knew if I keep my self-belief and take it deep, I could pull it off. I told Riyan that the wicket was playing slow and the deeper we take it, the better our chances, even if we needed 50 off the last 4 because we have the shots," Rahul Tewatia asserted in the post-match presentation.
It was a much-needed win for the Royals especially after their lacklustre performances in the last four games, which saw them losing. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson failed to score big yet to come out victorious is some achievement. SRH were close to the fourth win of the season but it wasn't meant too as they were quite poor at the death.
"Riyan asked me what to do - I told him to respect the good balls and take singles, and I could take on the attack. Against Rashid I saw the opportunity to play the reverse sweep and took it. [The Khaleel incident] No big deal, we just got taken away in the heat of the moment," he added.
