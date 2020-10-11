IPL 2020 | Knew if I keep my self-belief and take it deep, I could pull it off, states Rahul Tewatia

"This was the role given to me and it was clear from a long time. I was batting well for a while and I was confident and was hitting them well when we played practice games. So it's easy when you know your role. The wickets were falling so I just wanted to hold one end up and wait for the boundary balls. I knew if I keep my self-belief and take it deep, I could pull it off. I told Riyan that the wicket was playing slow and the deeper we take it, the better our chances, even if we needed 50 off the last 4 because we have the shots," Rahul Tewatia asserted in the post-match presentation.