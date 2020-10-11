IPL 2020 | KKR loss a tough and bitter pill to swallow, asserts Mayank Agarwal

Even though Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are doing everything possible to keep the team ahead of the belt, their combined approach has put a lot of question marks on their sojourn so far. The middle-order has been disappointing and to add insult to the injury, Rahul’s baffling batting approach to go with his clueless captaincy has resulted in the side holding the wooden spoon firmly. After another round of loss, this time to Kolkata Knight Riders, Agarwal stated that it is a bitter pill to swallow.

"We just lost wickets at a crucial time. It was not easy for the new batsmen to come and score. We had to pay for it. In hindsight, we can think about a lot of things, but it’s a tough and bitter pill to swallow. It’s hard,” Agarwal said in the post-match press conference, reported Sportstar.

“The talk in the dressing room is that the guys who are playing well and scoring well, need to score well, that’s what we are looking to do. Both of us are batting really well and we are putting in the scores.”

One of the biggest takeaways for the franchise this season has to be the way Ravi Bishnoi has performed so far. With eight wickets from seven games, not only has he exerted pressure on that count, he has been one of the most unpredictable bowlers so far thanks to his uncanny accuracy and the ability to bowl googlies almost as a regulation. Agarwal is all praise for the spinner from Rajasthan and stated that Bishnoi’s aggressive approach is helping the side.