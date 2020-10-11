IPL 2020 | Kieron Pollard asked me to keep the process right, reveals Ishan Kishan

Aided by Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav’s fifties, Mumbai were able to easily chase down the target of 163 set by Delhi Capitals with 5 wickets and 2 balls to spare. After Rohit Sharma got out in the powerplay, de Kock accelerated the chase himself, scoring 36-ball 53 to get Mumbai into a good position. Suryakumar played sensibly at the start and later, he took the attack to the Delhi bowlers scoring 53 runs in 32 deliveries. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, picking 2 wickets for 28 runs.

For Delhi, skipper Shreyas Iyer stabilized the innings with a 33-ball 42 after they lost early wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane . Shikhar Dhawan was the top scorer for the team with an unbeaten 52-ball 69, taking his team to the total 162/4. Krunal Pandya was the best bowler for Mumbai, ending with the figures of 2/26.

Mumbai youngster Ishan Kishan , who scored 28 off 15 balls before getting out to Rabada, pointed out that the middle overs were important for them to accelerate and was disappointed to not finish the game for his team. He revealed that Kieron Pollard had told him in the middle to concentrate on his process.

“When I was in batting, the middle overs were pretty important for us to keep the momentum going. It was good overall, but I did not finish the match. It was important for me and Surya to finish the match but it's still a good learning for us. Most of our batsmen are attacking, they are very good at the back end. We have scored around 190 many times in this tournament. We knew that we just needed to back our instincts and we needed to be positive,” Kishan said in the post-match interview.