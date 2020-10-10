IPL 2020 | It was one of our most complete performances, proclaims Virat Kohli

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore struggled to get going in front of a disciplined Chennai bowling line-up, scoring just 94 runs in 15 overs. However, Virat Kohli ’s inhuman acceleration in the backend of the innings ensured that the side put up a respectable total on board, which was later defended easily so to help RCB to eight points and thus a place in the top four. Kohli described the performance as a complete team effort.

“It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half. From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout (with the bat) that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch. Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum,” Kohli, who was also adjudged man of the match, said in the post-match presentation.

Even with the bat, Kohli played one complete T20I innings with his acceleration befuddling many. In the last over itself, he, along with Shivam Dube, ran for four consecutive doubles, showing his insane fitness. Kohli is extremely pleased with his own innings and stated that he knew he could capitalise in the death overs.

“It's about understanding the conditions and respecting the game. Instead of trying to hit every ball into the second tier of the stadium. Having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I have learnt that if you are set at the death, you can capitalize. Before the Mumbai game, I was trying to do too much. If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened. That Super Over where I had to strike, else we would have lost, freed me up. Training all these days also helped,” the RCB skipper concluded.