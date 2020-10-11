IPL 2020 | I am relishing bowling with Jasprit Bumrah, insists James Pattinson

James Pattinson has stated that he is extremely happy bowling in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah, who he calls one of the best T20 bowlers in the world at the moment. The Aussie has also added that replacing a legendary bowler like Lasith Malinga has been a huge challenge for him but he is relishing it.

After returning back to the Australian Test squad on the back of a fantastic Shield season in 2018-19, James Pattinson has largely been confined as a red-ball bowler. He has had his moments of brilliance with the white-ball but no one had ever thought it would be good enough for him to be able to find a spot in Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

As he did, not only has he been able to fill in the magnanimous shoes of Lasith Malinga, his performances has also allowed Mumbai Indians to experiment with Jasprit Bumrah as a first-change bowler. Pattinson stated that he is enjoying his time with the franchise and wants to help the side secure more wins in the process.

“This is the first time I have played in the IPL. I was picked up in 2011 by Kolkata but didn’t play. It’s been fantastic. Mumbai Indians have been really good. I like to come over here. They've welcomed me and looked out for me. I’ve just been happy to play my part. We’re 4 wins and 2 losses at the moment. So hopefully, we can keep the winning run going,” Pattinson said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians website.

“It’s disappointing for Malinga not to be able to come out here this year. It was awesome to replace such a great player. Coming over as a replacement for one of the best T20 bowlers and highest wicket-taker ever in IPL, it’s big shoes to fill. It’s just good to be able to play my part. We’ve got two good white-ball bowlers in Jasprit and Trent. So, nice to play a sort of backseat role for them and just try to help out the team as much as I can.”

Pattinson shared the new ball with Trent Boult before Jasprit Bumrah joined him in the game against Rajasthan Royals. With his ability to chip the ball away from the batsmen and then gradually hanker them with short balls, the Aussie has been a revelation for MI. Pattinson feels that a stage like IPL gives players like him the opportunity to come good and learn from the very best.

“I think that’s the greatest thing about IPL. Giving great opportunities that you probably won’t experience without it. You get to open the bowling with someone who plays for another country and is one of the best bowlers in world cricket. So it’s a great experience for me and something that I pinch myself about. Not just open with him but then obviously bowling in tandem with Boom, he’s probably the best T20 bowler in the world. So, very lucky to be able to bowl in such a great company. It’s something that I’m relishing at the moment and hopeful we will continue,” the Aussie pacer added.