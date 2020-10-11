IPL 2020 | Honestly I am not accustomed to a role of a floater, claims Shimron Hetmyer

Today at 11:05 AM
Shimron Hetmyer has stated that he is not comfortable as a floater but is learning the tricks gradually at the Capitals nets in Dubai at the moment. Hetmyer has also added that Ricky Ponting is working with him on his pull shots after observing that he was being dished out short balls in the middle.
Despite primarily being a number three, Shimron Hetmyer’s position in the Delhi Capitals’ line-up has changed from match to match depending upon the situation the team has found themselves in. He batted at No.3 against Kings XI Punjab in their opening game, while against Sunrisers, he was reduced to No.5.
In the last game against Rajasthan Royals, with the Sharjah ground being conducive to his approach, he was asked to bat as a finisher and he played a quickfire 24-ball 45 to help the side to a winning total of 184 in 20 overs. Speaking on the same, the Caribbean youngster stated that he is finding his niche in the role of a floater and is hoping to dominate attacks in the next matches for the Capitals.
"The role of a floater is not something that I was accustomed to really. I am still working towards getting better with each and every game. What I try to do now is to ensure that every game, I have to hit a six. At least, one six. Working towards that at the moment," Hetmyer said in the pre-match press conference, reported PTI.
In the last game, both Jofra Archer and Varun Aaron were seen dishing out back-of-a-length deliveries to Hetmyer and even though he hit a couple of sixes off that, those were mishits than actually confident sixes. On being asked about that, Hetmyer admitted that it was the product of Ricky Ponting working closely with him in the nets.
"It's been fun to be around Ricky. A very good guy. He is right now working on my pull shot. He has observed that in the last few games, people have been bowling short to me. So far he is working on my pulling and he has done one hell of a job with me. He is teaching me the art of being a better finisher and I am getting there gradually."
