IPL 2020 | Have never seen MS Dhoni hit the panic button so early, claims Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has stated that MS Dhoni hitting the panic button is an indicator of Chennai Super Kings’ current state of mind and a reflection of their season so far. Meanwhile, Ajay Jadeja has also added that CSK’s mentality in the run-chase has really been disappointing this season.

In the preceding 12 seasons of Indian Premier League, never ever have Chennai Super Kings looked so rusty in their approach and even if they play unconventional cricket, backing veterans instead of youngsters, they don’t lose quite often. Sure enough, the move to UAE have hurt them badly but the striking aspect of this season is the panic button that the side is pressing after a string of losses. Virender Sehwag found that baffling and stated that it might be the general sense in the dressing room.

“Players must be thinking that they still have the ability to chase the total, however big it is, in the death overs, but the pressure mounts on the team and wickets started falling. We have seen MS Dhoni, he doesn’t panic so early but in the last couple of matches, we have seen him being dismissed after hitting a four or six.

“Normally he doesn’t make such mistakes as he believes in rotating strikes and waiting for the next over for the boundaries. If MS Dhoni is panicking, I feel, the team must be under pressure as well,” Virender Sehwag said on Cricbuzz Live.

Ajay Jadeja concurred with the thought process but pointed out the lack of intent in the CSK side all through their campaign this year. In the last seven matches, CSK are yet to bat first but quite flabbergastingly, apart from the game against Kings XI Punjab, which they won by 10 wickets, their approach belied the scenario. They kept the asking rate mounting and didn’t even try to achieve that in the death overs. Jadeja felt they are putting up a sad performance for their fans.

“Winning and losing are part and parcel of the game. There is no problem about that but when the reason you became a fan of Chennai Super Kings are not visible anymore. Their never-say-attitude at any stage of the game, their software was always ahead of everyone, but this Super Kings team is really disappointing,” Jadeja said on the same show.

“If you could have fought and lost at the end, it makes sense but CSK conceded the game quite early. It is fair if someone is bowling extremely well and you are dismissed but you are giving away the game when you are at the top of the game. That is sad.”