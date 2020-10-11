IPL 2020 | Doctor has advised Rishabh Pant to take a week’s break, reveals Shreyas Iyer

Today at 11:18 PM
Following the loss against Mumbai Indians, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer has revealed that the team doctors has advised a week’s rest for their wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, following his injury. On the other hand, he also admitted that the team needs to start working on their mindset for the next game.
Delhi Capitals followed the trend, opting to bat first after winning the toss against Mumbai Indians. While they didn’t desire the start, where they lost two quick wickets, the partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan resurrected their innings, with the two putting on an 85-run stand, propelling DC to a total above 100. However, in an attempt to accelerate the innings, DC’s skipper Iyer went back to the dressing room while an unbeaten Dhawan alongside Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey got Delhi to a total of 162 after 20 overs.
Mumbai, in a contrasting fashion, got off to the best start possible, with 31 runs in the first five before their skipper walked back to the hut. However, a quick-fire partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock ensured that the asking rate never got out of their hands, eventually edging past Delhi by five wickets. Following the game, the DC skipper Iyer revealed that Rishabh Pant would return following a week with his injury.
“I feel it is important for us to not take anything lightly. There are certain elements we need to work on. We have no idea when Rishabh is back. I spoke to the doctor, and he said he will be resting for a week," said Iyer at the post-match presentation.
Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer also revealed that ‘lack of momentum’ towards the end cost them an extra few runs. On top of that, Iyer also stressed the fact that the entire unit needs to work a bit on their mindset for the next encounter.
"We were 10-15 short. 175 would have looked completely different. We really missed out when Stoinis got run out. That is something we need to work on. We need to work on our fielding as well. Overall they outplayed us. We need to work on our mindset next game. The ball didn't stop as it did in the first innings,” he added.
