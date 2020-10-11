IPL 2020 | Been batting well in nets; kept it quite simple, states Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock after an impressive win against Delhi Capitals has stated that he has been batting quite well in the nets alongside keeping it simple. The Proteas opener, who scored a 36-ball 53 also admitted that he is still getting acclimatized to the humid conditions in the Middle East.

While Delhi went with the trend, Mumbai Indians top-order ensured that the trend was past its prime, with a successful run-chase. Fielding first, the Mumbai bowling unit managed to restrict the Delhi batsmen to a total of 162 runs, making life easier for them. Despite that, however, the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma propelled an element of doubt in the dressing room before a partnership between Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav eased the side to an easy victory, landing them at the top of the table.

One of the key reasons for Mumbai’s victory was none other than the Proteas star, de Kock who scored 53 off 36 deliveries, with four boundaries and three sixes. The way he paced his innings was exceptional, with the boundary coming in every alternate over while continuing to take the quick singles in between, keeping the asking rate under control.

Following the win, the Proteas opener put his innings down to the ‘hard-work’ that he puts in the training session which helped him against Delhi’s impressive pace unit.

“I enjoyed the win at the end of the day. I just kept it simple. I've been batting well in the nets, and it was just a matter of doing well in the game. I knew eventually I would get a score, just had to capitalize on the opportunity,” said Quinton de Kock during the post-match presentation.

However, the opener also pointed at the weather conditions in the Middle East, which has made it quite difficult for him to get adjusted to.

"I don't think it's getting any cooler, compared to South Africa. We are getting used to the weather, but it does get quite difficult in this heat and humidity,” he added.