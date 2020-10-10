VIDEO | Furious Nitish Rana castigates Shubman Gill as youngster’s stubbornness results in calamitous run-out

Today at 4:26 PM
Run-outs and the 13th edition of the IPL have gone hand in hand and after Stoinis and Pant were involved in a calamitous mix-up yesterday, Gill and Rana, today, out-did the DC duo to leave a bitter taste. In fact, so disastrous was today’s run out that Rana gave Gill an earful for dismissing him.
Over the course of the last couple of days, the frequencies of run-outs in this edition of the Indian Premier League have gone up by manifold. First, the KXIP vs SRH game on Thursday witnessed both Maxwell and Agarwal be dismissed due to misjudgement and miscommunication, and on Friday, the DC vs RR game witnessed both Iyer and Pant lose their wickets in careless yet tragic fashion, again due to run-outs. Amidst all this, a certain Abdul Samad escaped being run out thanks to KL Rahul taking a timely review and going after the wicket of the big fish, Jonny Bairstow. This ‘run-out’ trend continued in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and it was a mix-up which could arguably be termed as the worst of IPL 2020 thus far.
The said mix-up happened in the fourth over of the innings of KKR, who had already lost the services of Rahul Tripathi. As young seamer Arshdeep Singh, who was in the midst of a wondrous new-ball spell, bowled an inswinger towards the pads, the batsman, Shubman Gill, clipped it gently towards short fine-leg. On the first look, it looked like there was an easy single, and so, rightfully, Gill audibly called for ‘one’. Hearing Gill’s call, his partner at the other end, Nitish Rana, stormed towards the striker’s end for a single.
However, tragedy then ensued as in what was a last-minute change of mind. Gill, out of nowhere, started screaming “No no no”. By now, Rana had almost reached the non-strikers’ end and had no way back. While a run could still have been completed had Gill taken off, the youngster stood his ground and ensured that he protected his wicket by touching the bat on the ground before Rana. The throw from the short fine-leg fielder, Shami, was wayward, but that counted for little as Nicholas Pooran, who had ample time given both batsmen were stuck at the same end, sprinted towards the non-strikers’ end and took the bails off to dismiss Rana.
It did look like Gill had sold Rana down the river and so, furious with the youngster, the Delhite gave his partner an earful on his way back to the dug-out. Not something Baz or DK would have wanted to see, that’s for sure. Here's hoping the duo patch up soon, for the team's sake.
October 10, 2020
- Nitish Rana
- Shubman Gill
- Arshdeep Singh
- Nicholas Pooran
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2020
- Kolkata Knightriders
- Kings Xi Punjab
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.