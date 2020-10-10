VIDEO | Furious Nitish Rana castigates Shubman Gill as youngster’s stubbornness results in calamitous run-out

Over the course of the last couple of days, the frequencies of run-outs in this edition of the Indian Premier League have gone up by manifold. First, the KXIP vs SRH game on Thursday witnessed both Maxwell and Agarwal be dismissed due to misjudgement and miscommunication, and on Friday, the DC vs RR game witnessed both Iyer and Pant lose their wickets in careless yet tragic fashion, again due to run-outs. Amidst all this, a certain Abdul Samad escaped being run out thanks to KL Rahul taking a timely review and going after the wicket of the big fish, Jonny Bairstow. This ‘run-out’ trend continued in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and it was a mix-up which could arguably be termed as the worst of IPL 2020 thus far.