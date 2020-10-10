Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli emulating AB de Villiers' ‘360-degree’ masterclass in uncanny fashion

Until the first half of the innings, Virat Kohli’s innings was a mixture of the quick singles and a stylish double in between to put the Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers under pressure every single over. Once the powerplay was done, the right-hander started finding gaps in the field, which was quite not visible to the naked eyes of the audience on their television screen, such was the elegance of his batting. After a quick double-wicket over from Shardul Thakur, the pressure was back on the RCB batsmen to up the ante.