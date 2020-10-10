 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli emulating AB de Villiers' '360-degree' masterclass in uncanny fashion

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli emulating AB de Villiers' '360-degree' masterclass in uncanny fashion

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:24 PM

    After playing with AB de Villiers for the longest time, Virat Kohli finally learned a new trick in his trade with a scintillating ‘360’ degree shot emulating AB de Villiers. Just after that shot, Kohli pointed out at the Proteas batsman in the dressing room to show that he too can play fancy shots.

    Until the first half of the innings, Virat Kohli’s innings was a mixture of the quick singles and a stylish double in between to put the Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers under pressure every single over. Once the powerplay was done, the right-hander started finding gaps in the field, which was quite not visible to the naked eyes of the audience on their television screen, such was the elegance of his batting. After a quick double-wicket over from Shardul Thakur, the pressure was back on the RCB batsmen to up the ante.

    However, one man stood between CSK restricting them for a low total and RCB getting themselves off to a mighty total - Virat Kohli. He showcased that when he landed a six against Sam Curran in the 14th delivery that he faced in his innings, via some luck though. After that, Kohli ensured that the English all-rounder was at no mercy, scoring 24 runs off his over, with two sixes. 

    In the over that followed, he smashed another six which showed that he was right there, in terms of being in impeccable form. It had to result in something and it did with Kohli playing like there’s no tomorrow. With Dwayne Bravo charging in the last over, the right-hander ensured that he was calm and composed when he swept the ball in a ‘360-degree’ manner emulating his teammate AB de Villiers to score a scintillating boundary. 

    If you think that was enough, he then looked at the dressing room to indicate that he too could hit such shots. Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

