Twitter reacts to KXIP being denied by millimetres as Maxwell hit falls agonizingly short of ropes to hand KKR victory

Today at 7:51 PM
There are tight finishes, there are extremely close finishes and then there is the finish which we had in the encounter between KXIP and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi today. With KXIP needing 7 off the last ball, a Maxwell lofted drive fell millimetres short of the ropes to hand KKR the win.
KXIP could've played better
And it happened. It did. #KXIP just snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. #KKR defeats #KXIP by two runs and two cms. A first in cricket, perhaps. 🙏 #IPL2020— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 10, 2020
Not everyone is MS Dhoni
That was a unbelievable result for @KKRiders ! U cannot take the game so deep if your openers are set ! Puts too much pressure on the middle order with no time to settle ! Bad luck @lionsdenkxip #ipl2020 well played @RealShubmanGill @mayankcricket !@DineshKarthik game changer!— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 10, 2020
Five defeats in a row
The @lionsdenkxip franchise has every right to question their captains and coach. How on Earth could they lose this one? #KKRvsKXIP— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 10, 2020
Absolutely
These end-overs.... Test the very best. Have to feel for @lionsdenkxip— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020
#KKIP gave classic examoke of how to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Frankly, senseless adventurism by Agarwal and Pooran gave #KKRa lifeline which they grabbed with both hands. Five defeats in a row suggest utter lack of self belief— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 10, 2020
Bad luck
We all know fortune favours the brave but what about misfortune? #KXIPvsKKR #KXIPvKKR #KKRvsKXIP #KKRvKXIP #IPLinUAE— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 10, 2020
Karthik was calm and composed till the last delivery
Wow! I don't have words for what I have just witnessed. Brilliant captaincy from @DineshKarthik and what a comeback by @KKRiders ! "Never say die" should be the theme of this IPL! @lionsdenkxip need some serious strategy rejig! #KKRvsKXIP #IPLinUAE— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 10, 2020
He could've taken KXIP over the line
KL rahul should have played much better.#KXIPvKKR— Deepak (@whodeepakyadav) October 10, 2020
LOL
KXIP Today#KXIPvKKR #KXIP #DineshKarthik #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/avzI3haq9f— Anurag Meena (@Really_Anurag) October 10, 2020
Game of inches.. what a bad luck for @klrahul11 & team. #KXIPvKKR— Hitesh (@HiteshMadras) October 10, 2020
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.