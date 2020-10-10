Twitter reacts to ‘frightened’ Chahal sprinting for cover after Washington Sundar launches a six

Today at 9:03 PM
Another day, another funny incident in this edition of the Indian Premier League surrounding the ever-funny Yuzvendra Chahal in the ongoing game against Chennai Super Kings. After Washington Sundar smashed a ball to the RCB dugout, it met a ‘frightened’ Chahal who was sprinting to take cover.
Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to the worst-start possible against their arch-nemesis Chennai Super Kings, with Deepak Chahar taking Aaron Finch’s ‘middle’ pole for a quick walk. However, soon after that, the in-form Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli ensured that the opening bowlers didn’t get another wicket. Both Padikkal and Kohli slotted the ball to the empty parts of the Dubai International Cricket Ground, with the Chennai bowlers seemingly frustrated after their tedious efforts.
The left-handed opener was the first to get himself out of the maze, with a massive 94m six off Karn Sharma’s bowling. However, with the re-introduction of Shardul Thakur, they found themselves in a spot of bother yet again, with two quick wickets in the same over. It was followed by some tight-bowling from Ravindra Jadeja, who constrained the two batsmen for just two runs. In came Washington Sundar, who was ready to smash the leg-spinner for a massive six.
He gave the signs that it was always going to travel and it did when Karn Sharma came on to bowl, hitting it towards the RCB dressing room. However, it came in flying to surprise the Red and Gold’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was ready to sprint for cover with the ball travelling at a quick pace towards him.
This is how Twitter reacted:
Chahal be like: Baaaag Ben Stokes!! :D :D :D
Eh cricket ball se dargaye??🤣🤣
Chahal running away from ball 🤣🤣— GunJan tripathi (@gungun005) October 10, 2020
LOL!
Chahal running away from the ball😂😂😂— Uday (@getudayhere) October 10, 2020
Just miss!
Chahal's escape from the ball😂😂😂— Ayshu🦋 (@Ayshu0812) October 10, 2020
Chahal kaha bhag rha bhai tu ball se darke😂😂— Suhani🖤🖤 (@suhanii187) October 10, 2020
