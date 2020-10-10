Twitter reacts to ‘frightened’ Chahal sprinting for cover after Washington Sundar launches a six

The left-handed opener was the first to get himself out of the maze, with a massive 94m six off Karn Sharma’s bowling. However, with the re-introduction of Shardul Thakur, they found themselves in a spot of bother yet again, with two quick wickets in the same over. It was followed by some tight-bowling from Ravindra Jadeja, who constrained the two batsmen for just two runs. In came Washington Sundar, who was ready to smash the leg-spinner for a massive six.