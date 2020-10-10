 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Chahar's ambition of emulating Ashwin with ‘mankading’ falling flat in front of 'cautious' Finch

    Deepak Chahar triesmankading Finch

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:47 PM

    Following a scary episode of a near ‘run-out’ against Delhi Capitals, Aaron Finch was extra-cautious to not move away from his popping crease during Deepak Chahar’s ambitious attempt. However, Chahar had the last laugh when he removed the opener with the perfect in-swinger to catch him off-guard.

    Chennai Super Kings were once again chasing after Virat Kohli won the toss and sent them to the field for the seventh time in a row, after their terrible collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the week. As usual, MS Dhoni entrusted Deepak Chahar to pick up wickets in the powerplay, against the struggling Aaron Finch and the in-form southpaw Devdutt Padikkal. After a first-ball that swung away from Padikkal’s reach, Chahar had to make a real comeback in the next delivery.

    However, during his run-up midway through to the bowling crease, the right-arm seamer stopped and gauged where the Australian opener was at the non-striker’s end before attempting a ‘cheeky’ Mankading trying to emulate Ravichandran Ashwin. While his attempt was right on the mark, Finch’s caution too was right on point as the opener just held his place at the non-striker’s end without much derailment.

    In the end, Chahar did eventually get the right-hander out when he got him trapped in front of the crease, with the ball jagging back nicely to take the middle-stump for a nice jog around in the hot and humid Dubai International Cricket stadium.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    Ashwin 2.0

    Ashwin is dangerius than Corona Virus :D :D 

    Hahaha!

