Twitter reacts to Chahar's ambition of emulating Ashwin with ‘mankading’ falling flat in front of 'cautious' Finch

Chennai Super Kings were once again chasing after Virat Kohli won the toss and sent them to the field for the seventh time in a row, after their terrible collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the week. As usual, MS Dhoni entrusted Deepak Chahar to pick up wickets in the powerplay, against the struggling Aaron Finch and the in-form southpaw Devdutt Padikkal. After a first-ball that swung away from Padikkal’s reach, Chahar had to make a real comeback in the next delivery.