Three Hyderabad bets that can help you win big in their clash with Rajasthan

Having won convincingly in their last encounter against KXIP, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in a bid to extend their finally found good form this season. While SRH will hope David Warner and Jonny Bairstow continue to fire, RR will bank on Jos Buttler to score big.
Top Batsman Sunrisers Hyderabad - Jonny Bairstow - @3.5
Form guide
Jonny Bairstow in IPL - 97, 25, 0, 53, 5, 61
Having already scored 241 runs in 6 matches so far, Bairstow has come out all guns blazing hitting boundaries at his will. His last inning was a great example of his good form as even David Warner had to play the role of an anchor with him. Also, the match against Kolkata will be played in Dubai where he just smashed 97, making him even more probable of being the best batsmen for the Sunrisers.
Best Bowler on Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rashid Khan - @3.24
Form guide
Rashid Khan in IPL - 3, 1, 0, 3, 1
Rashid Khan, who was looking like a little pale initially has made a terrific comeback, taking his wicket tally to 8 in 6 matches in IPL 2020. He was unplayable in the last match against KXIP, where he gave just 12 runs and 3 wickets. Given the match will be in Dubai, which provides little help to the spinners, makes him even more of a danger against Rajasthan. Also, historically, when Rashid has been in-form, he has rarely given anyone else the chance to become the best bowler for the team. Hence, it is very likely he will win in this market.
Highest opening partnership - Sunrisers Hyderabad - @1.78
Opening Partnership for SRH - 160, 34, 1, 77, 24
Opening Partnership for RR - 15, 0, 27, 15, 19
Undoubtedly, Warner and Bairstow have been one of the best opening pairs in IPL 2020. Warner did look a little rusty at the start but now he also has gained momentum along with Bairstow, who has been the aggressor between the two. In their last match only they both went bonkers against KXIP, stitching together a gigantic 160-run partnership. On the other hand, RR has been busy with their opening partnership mess that has failed to give them any good start so far and is unlikely to fire anytime soon. Hence, SRH is best placed to win in this market.
