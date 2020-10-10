Three bets from the Mumbai vs Delhi game that will help you make a quick buck

If there is one thing that you could be certain about apart from, of course, life, death and taxes - it is Mumbai Indians will score above 13.5 boundaries. That is the hallmark of the franchise, the way of their batting, the breath of their batsmen, who thrive on boundaries like its oxygen. The Mumbai Indians’ batsmen have scored 84 boundaries, which accounts to 336 runs out of their run tally this season. On average, Mumbai have scored 14 boundaries per game this season, with their highest tally coming in the game against Rajasthan Royals , where they scored 18 boundaries. Coming on the back of that game, expect the Mumbai top-order, with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock in a red-hot form to score boundaries with ease, in a slightly bigger venue to the likes of Sharjah, which means sixes won’t come in easy. On top of that, it is the same venue where Mumbai trashed the Royals bowling unit, scoring 18 boundaries and eight sixes, so don’t expect them to be a mercy to the Delhi bowling unit in their next encounter. Hop on to INDIBET to place this enticing bet which surely would reap you the rewards, trust the Mumbai batsmen at least!

Suryakumar Yadav to score over 22.5 runs @ 1.83

Yes, they have an opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock but it's crucial to notice that they haven’t been at their best opening the batting for the Mumbai Indians. That is what exactly makes this bet enticing, as Suryakumar Yadav is not an unknown figure when it comes to the run-scoring department for the men in Blue and Gold. In the past two seasons, the right-hander has set the record for most runs as an uncapped player, going past several competitors. Similarly, expect him to come firing against the Delhi bowling unit, who might very well account for the early threat of Rohit-de Kock. But Suryakumar will come outside the syllabus for the Delhi bowling unit. Rightly so, he’s just behind Rohit when it comes to run-scoring but barely, just 31 runs separating the two. This season, the right-hander has scored 180 runs, at an average of 36, having faced 118 deliveries, which goes on to show that he won’t be dismissed cheaply. On top of that, his runs too come at a steady pace, to be precise at 152.54. Just as effective as Suryakumar Yadav, jump on to INDIBET and place your bet on this market otherwise , you might just end up as effective as KXIP on the IPL table.

The easiest of the lot and a really impressive and effective way of cashing out your money and doubling, tripling or even quadrupling them - to trust Mumbai Indians openers to be up for the task. This season at this venue, they have put on scores of 51, 59, 41 and 57 in the powerplay while the market just has 49 runs as a means of a target. It is quite clear, Mumbai’s top-order is more than capable of scoring the runs, having done it in the past and is quite clear in terms of their approach too. Unlike other sides, their top-order is the right balance of aggression and pure class, look at the man leading the side, who oozes both in equal measures. With them knowing this venue like perfectly, it is quite easy to depend on them to score above 48 runs in the powerplay. On top of that, Rohit Sharma’s form this season has been top-notch, having scored 211 runs in six innings, at an average of 35 while striking at 145. It is quite clear that Rohit would get through the powerplay and once he does that, it means guaranteed runs and for you guaranteed rewards. Even if the two fail at the top of the order, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav will rightly put on a show. You know the drill, INDIBET, the right place and now, it is the right time as well!