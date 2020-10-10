Reports | Queensland Government set to reject BCCI’s request for a shorter quarantine

Once the Indian Premier League is over in November, the Indian players will move to Australia for a full tour, comprising three ODIs, three T20Is and subsequently the Border-Gavaskar Trophy comprising four Tests. Even though they will leave one bio-bubble to join another bio-bubble and will fly through a chartered flight, Queensland health officials didn’t agree for a reduced Quarantine, as the Age reported.

"Queensland health officials are set to make cricket's most powerful nation adhere to strict national protocols, details of which have delayed Cricket Australia announcing a revised schedule for its USD 300 million summer," the report stated.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly requested the board and the Queensland health authorities to allow India to touch base and start practising inside the bubble as a 14-day Quarantine might prove harmful to the team’s preparations.

"We just hope the number of quarantine days gets reduced a bit. Because we don't want the players to go all that far and sit in hotel rooms for two weeks. It is very, very depressing and disappointing. We are looking at that, the quarantine thing," Ganguly had said in July.