IPL 2020 | Will be very difficult to stop Delhi Capitals, reckons Ajay Jadeja 

Today at 10:41 AM
Ajay Jadeja has reckoned that Delhi Capitals have been answering all the questions asked from them, hence, it will be pretty difficult to stop them and termed them as a ‘champion’ side. He added that DC has learnt to get out of tough situations and cited various tough situations in the match.
Winning the match by 46 runs, Delhi decimated their opposition Rajasthan quite convincingly in their last fixture, despite having a below-average score of 184 on the batting-friendly wicket of Sharjah. While it does look like a one-sided match, there were multiple situations, which could have gone either way, but Delhi kept their cool to prevail on the top.
While batting, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, both got run-out, leaving their team in a precarious situation, but Marcus Stoinis with 30-ball 39 and Shimron Hetmyer with 24-ball 45 rescued the innings. Similarly, while bowling, after Kagiso Rabada went for 9 runs in the first over, Ravichandran Ashwin was brought on to change the dynamics of the game. Ashwin ended with figures 2 for 22.
Former Indian batsman Ajay Jadeja opined citin various examples from the match that the Delhi based franchise has learnt to deal with tough situations and will be the team to beat this season.
“Delhi has learnt to get out of tough situations. While batting also there were 2-3 tough situations and they got out of them. First Captain got run out, then, Rishabh got run out and lastly, when Stoinis got out. So, they got out of three situations in batting. In bowling too, Rabada got hit for 9 runs in the first over, defending a total 184 in Sharjah. You know the game was tough there. But they have options, they brought on Ravi Ashwin when the need arose. Without a doubt, a champion side is playing. It will be very difficult to stop them,” Ajay Jadeja said on Cricbuzz Live.
