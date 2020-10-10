IPL 2020 | Very happy bowling in powerplay and I feel confident, confesses Washington Sundar

Yesterday at 11:48 PM
Washington Sundar following his spell of 2/16 has confessed that he was very happy bowling in the powerplay and felt really confident after another impressive display. On the other hand, he also hoped that everything works in his favour for future games, as RCB aim to break the trophy drought.
After electing to bat first, RCB got off to the worst start possible, losing a wicket early on in the powerplay as Aaron Finch walked away scoring just two runs. However, after that Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli ensured that RCB scored 169 runs following their 20 overs. In particular, Kohli showcased one of the best T20 innings, scoring 90 off just 52 deliveries, with four boundaries and four sixes.
In the bowling department, it was a crucial role from their all-rounder Washington Sundar, who changed the course of the game, with his bowling spell early on in the innings. The off-spinner picked up the twin wickets of Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, conceding just 16 runs, eventually helping them win by 37 runs. Following the win, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner confessed that he is very happy to bowl in the powerplay, with his confidence sky-high.
“Glad to be given this role, I am very happy bowling in the powerplay especially against two great batsmen that too against CSK to be able to perform well, I feel confident. Everything has been working to the plan. Been planning a lot for different batsmen,” he said in the post-match presentation.
Washington also added that he hopes his bowling works well in the latter half of the tournament. He also revealed at the same time that bowling in the powerplay requires a lot of heart to bowl the right lines and length.
“Hopefully, it works going deep in the tournament. In the PP, you got to have a lot of heart to bowl well. All my plans have been working so far and hopefully, I will be able to do well in the coming games as well.”
