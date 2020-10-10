IPL 2020 | Very happy bowling in powerplay and I feel confident, confesses Washington Sundar

In the bowling department, it was a crucial role from their all-rounder Washington Sundar, who changed the course of the game, with his bowling spell early on in the innings. The off-spinner picked up the twin wickets of Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, conceding just 16 runs, eventually helping them win by 37 runs. Following the win, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner confessed that he is very happy to bowl in the powerplay, with his confidence sky-high.