IPL 2020 | Think there’s a case for Ashwin living in Buttler’s head, reckons Pommie Mbangwa

In IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals batsman Buttler was run out on 69 while backing up at the non-striker’s end, with Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin choosing to whip off the bails as the runner stepped out of the crease instead of completing his delivery to the batsman on strike. This had started a huge debate on the ethics of the game and on whether ‘Mankading’ should be allowed. So much so that the debate has gone on till this very date.

Knowing about the same, Shreyas Iyer introduced Ashwin in the powerplay against Buttler instead of the Man of the Match of the previous match, Axar Patel , who had bowled pretty well in the powerplay. Eventually, Ashwin prevailed over the Englishman as Buttler got dismissed on 13 by the off-spinner. Ashwin ended the match with the figures of 2 for 22 and Delhi won the match by 46 runs. Pommie Mbangwa reckoned that the management knew the rivalry and hence, chose Ashwin to bowl against Buttler in the powerplay.

“I think there’s a case for someone living in your head and Ponting, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravichandran Ashwin would not have missed that at all. They would have known that hold on there’s this little battle that’s kind of a sideshow over here - how can we take that and make it a good thing for us?,” Mbangwa said in a video on Cricbuzz.

“So when it comes to the powerplay where Buttler generally reigns. He’s the man, he can destroy teams when batting there (Sharjah). He needs to because he is a big player for them - the one who has got some sorts of form. Instead of going to Man of the Match of the previous game bowl in powerplay - pitch getting a bit slower - Axar Patel, who has come into the side, which they could have gone with. They have gone with (Ashwin) hold on, there’s another byplay here.”