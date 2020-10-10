IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Statistical Preview

Coming on the back of a convincing win over KXIP, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals to try to win their second match in a row in Dubai. While SRH will have their hopes on Rashid Khan to lead the bowling attack, RR will be hoping for their batting to not falter.

Form Guide

Sunrisers Hyderabad - W L W W L

Having won 3 of their last 5 matches, they are in a good space at this point in time in the tournament. They absolutely dominated their last match against KXIP, winning by a huge margin of 69 runs. The most fantastic thing about this team has been the rise of their youngster - one example of which was Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma coming together to win them the game against CSK. Having won 2 out of their 2 games in Dubai, they will surely back themselves to win against Rajasthan to keep their 100% record intact.

Rajasthan Royals - W L L L L

Their form guide says it all about the torrid season they are having. They have been pretty inconsistent with their bat and have given way too many runs with the ball. Their only win so far was the insane chase against KXIP, which was propelled by Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia’s ‘5 sixes in an over’ carnage. Since then they have looked out of sorts, with their Indian players failing to make a considerable contribution in the match. Hence, they will start as the underdog against SRH but will hope to break their losing streak.

Key Batsmen

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has been timing the ball as easy as walking in the park this season, whenever he has clicked. Having scored 241 runs in 6 matches so far, he has been key to SRH’s winning percentage. He has got the team off to greats start despite Warner being rusty in the early part of the tournament. His last innings was an accurate depiction of the kind of form he has been in, hitting a brilliant 97 off 55 balls. With being the aggressor along with Warner, he will be the main batsman for SRH against RR.

Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler

Having scored just 130 runs in 5 matches, he has underperformed in all but one match, in which he scored a 70 off 44 balls in a losing cause. He has looked in good touch whenever he has come out to bat but has failed to convert his starts into big runs, which has been one of the main reasons for Rajasthan’s bad run so far. Steve Smith, though, has performed better than Buttler has looked out of sorts a bit. Hence, opening the innings, Buttler will be the main man for Smith.

Key Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rashid Khan

Well, this is a pretty obvious choice given the exceptional performance that the Afghanistani spinner did in the last game Punjab, taking three wickets for 12 runs, after having a little pale start to this edition of IPL. The youngster T Natarajan has also done well along with him, but Rashid starts performing on a different level when he is in-form. The sheer domination that Rashid has over opposition batsmen when he is bowling and his terrific form, taking 8 wickets in 6 matches with an economy of 4.83, makes him the key bowler for SRH.

Rajasthan Royals - Jofra Archer

Again, an obvious choice, but so has been the form of Archer, who has been exceptionally well in intimidating the opposition batsmen with quick bouncers. He has taken 8 wickets in 6 matches so far, but the wickets column highly under-state his contribution and his form. He has been the best bowler for Rajasthan by a fair stretch, giving runs at an economy of just 7.38, which when considered that Rajasthan have been involved in multiple high scoring matches, is a highly commendable job. Hence, he will be the main bowler for Rajasthan against Hyderabad.

Predicted XIs

RR:Steven Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Mayank Markande.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

When to Watch: Oct 11, 3:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)