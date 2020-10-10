IPL 2020 | Not ideal for me to bowl at death, but someone has to do that, asserts Sunil Narine

Today at 8:10 PM
Sunil Narine has stated that although he is more suited to bowling in the powerplay and middle overs, he took the responsibility because the team needed him to do. The spinner has admitted that even though his pulse was racing, he has always been a calm character and that is his hallmark.
After Andre Russell walked back off the field, it left Kolkata Knight Riders a bowler short, which forced them to bowl Sunil Narine to bowl in the death overs. It was not the most ideal set-up, considering Punjab had just 13 runs to score in the last over, but Narine kept the basics right to ensure the Kolkata-based franchise walked away as the winner by a couple of runs. Narine stated that him bowling the last over was not the most ideal set-up but it was perhaps the most ideal situation at that point in time.
“When the last ball went up in the air, I thought I was going to bowl full and wide, I bowled full and wide, but then I thought I had made a mistake. It is not ideal [for me to go bowling at the death] but someone has to do that. I am used to doing it in the past. Inside the pulse is racing, but this calm is just how I am," Narine said in the post-match interview with Star Sports.
With the win, Kolkata Knight Riders have moved to the third place on the table and Kings XI Punjab, with just one win from seven games, are tottering at the bottom of the table.
