IPL 2020 | Not ideal for me to bowl at death, but someone has to do that, asserts Sunil Narine

After Andre Russell walked back off the field, it left Kolkata Knight Riders a bowler short, which forced them to bowl Sunil Narine to bowl in the death overs. It was not the most ideal set-up, considering Punjab had just 13 runs to score in the last over, but Narine kept the basics right to ensure the Kolkata-based franchise walked away as the winner by a couple of runs. Narine stated that him bowling the last over was not the most ideal set-up but it was perhaps the most ideal situation at that point in time.