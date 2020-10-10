IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Statistical Preview

In the clash of table-toppers, Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the evening encounter on Sunday. With two teams giving the opposition a run for the money, this will be fun as Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will clash against each other.

Form Guide

Mumbai Indians - W W W L W

Four wins in the last five games will keep Mumbai Indians in good stead but more importantly, the manner with which they secured those wins will be a motivating factor. 57, 38 and 47 are the margins of victory in the last three victories which has been achieved by the all-round performances.

Delhi Capitals - W W W L W

For Delhi Capitals, the pattern has exactly been similar with four wins in the last five games, with the only loss coming against a spirited SRH line-up. In terms of margin, they are no slack either, securing a 46-run and then a 59-run victory in the last two matches and thus firmly positioned themselves at the top of the table.

Key Batsmen

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma

After a few good starts and one single conversion, Rohit Sharma has remained staggeringly off the mark this season but a good score is always on the offing. In the past, he has always been a good performer against the Delhi-based team, scoring 745 runs in the past. It is against Delhi, he has his second-highest six percentage in the history of the IPL, something that will keep Iyer on his toes.

Delhi Capitals - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been looking good this IPL, with his innings against KKR in Sharjah when he scored 88 runs being the firm indicator of the same. That innings aside, he has not been able to convert his starts to big scores, but against the team from his home state, a knock is due. He will be eager to capitalise on the opportunity that the Mumbai spinner provides in the middle overs and tonk a few for the betterment of the side.

Key Bowlers

Mumbai Indians - Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has taken the new-ball and you better beware! One of the finest with the white-ball in hand, Mumbai experimented with Bumrah coming as the first-change bowler but against Rajasthan last time, they changed the plan for good. The spearhead was at his exceptional form, ensuring Rajasthan Royals never had a chance in the run-chase. He will have a big role to play against Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals - Kagiso Rabada

If Bumrah is there for Mumbai, Rabada does the same thing for Delhi and in a better fashion. The South African bowler has the purple cap on his head, with a stunning game after another and there is no stopping him. It will be a clash between two fine T20 bowlers and between two fine T20 outfits as Sunday promises to be a thriller.

Probable XI:

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

When to Watch: Oct 11, 3:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)