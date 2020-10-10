IPL 2020 | KXIP should have won those two close games at the start, opines Shaun Pollock

Today at 1:18 PM
Shaun Pollock has opined that if Punjab would have won their two close games then things would have looked different for them. He added that although KKR are looking good with 3 wins to their name, they haven’t played their best yet and backed Punjab to break their losing streak against them.
Sitting in last place on the points table, having won only one game, KXIP have not been having the best of starts to their season, to say the least. They lost their opening match to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over, starting off the season with little luck. Then, after winning their second match, they again lost a close match against Rajasthan, who brilliantly chased down the target of 224.
Former South African bowler Shaun Pollock opined that the things would have looked differently if KXIP would have converted their two close into wins. He suggested that KXIP should not fiddle with their top order as that has been the only thing that has worked for them.
“Ya, it’ll be an interesting one to see what they do (with Chris Gayle) because the top of the order has basically been their strength throughout the tournament so now to fiddle with that one bit of unit that’s worked pretty well. But they are calling all pockets. They were two games that they should have won at the start and if they had done that all of a sudden things look differently. But now they just want to try and get in a run,” Pollock said in a Cricbuzz video on Punjab vs Kolkata match preview.
After having defeated CSK in the last match, KKR, having won 3 out of 5 games, are sitting decently on the fourth spot on the points table. However, they have struggled to find their optimum batting order and are far from finding out their best eleven. Pollock added that despite KKR being in a good position on the points table, they have not played their best cricket so far and backed KXIP to register a win against them.
“And the only way to do that is to start with one victory and if you look at it, I would think, Kolkata would be one of those sides where you’d think if we get this right we can beat them on our day because Kolkata although they are looking good in the position that they are seated, they haven’t played the best cricket,” he added.
