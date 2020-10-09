IPL 2020 | I am in a very good space mentally and physically, admits R Ashwin

Today at 12:10 AM
Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that he is in an extremely good space - both mentally and physically - and that is showing in his performance. However, the spinner has also added that his shoulder injury is having a psychological impact on his fielding as he doesn’t want to flare that up.
Ravichandran Ashwin was so good with the ball tonight, adding revs to his deliveries quite successfully with his flight beating the batsmen more often than not. Jos Buttler was at the receiving end of the onslaught right from the first ball he faced as Ashwin dismissed him with a flighted delivery with the Englishman taking a swipe, only to be caught by Shikhar Dhawan. On being asked about his head space and how much he is enjoying the process, the Tamil Nadu offspinner seemed quite upbeat about it.
“I am in a very good space mentally and physically and it really shows. Really enjoying myself in both those spaces. I just need to take it out to practice once the planning is done and then go out and express myself. I did use the carrom ball in the powerplay once or twice. It is just about how much you want to use it in the powerplay when you're ahead of the game,” Ashwin said in the post-match presentation.
“I got a brilliant catch and getting that Jos (Buttler) wicket was important. But the ball was soaking wet after the powerplay and the sweat didn't help either. One of the important things in this bowling attack is that most bowlers can bowl at any moment. It is sort of a role where you can put your hand up and be brave about it. Credit goes to the backroom staff.”
After returning from injury, sustained in the clash against Kings XI Punjab, Ashwin has been superb on the field as well. He was diving around and giving his all to ensure the team stays ahead. However, he admitted that at times, his body was taking over psychologically as he didn’t want to put extra weight on his shoulder.
“In a lot of positions my body is taking over psychologically. I just don't want to land awkwardly and put weight on it. But it is important that I look after myself and not stretch it.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.