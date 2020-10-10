IPL 2020 | Everyone’s doing their job perfectly for Delhi, opines Ajit Agarkar

Coming in to bat first on the batting-friendly wicket of Sharjah, Delhi didn’t get off to a great start as they lost their openers early. Shreyas did try to resurrect the innings, but he was run out on 22 off 18 balls. Later, it was Marcus Stoinis ’s 30-ball 39 and Shimron Hetmyer’s 24-ball 45 that propelled Delhi to the below-average score of 184/8. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for RR, taking 3 wickets for just 24 runs.

In reply, Rajasthan were expected to easily chase down the target but they never looked in control of the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually losing the match by 46 runs. Rahul Tewatia was their highest scorer, amassing 38 off 29 balls - later in the innings - by which point the match was almost in the kitty of Delhi. Kagiso Rabada led the attack from the front for Delhi, scalping 3 wickets for 35 runs.

Ajit Agarkar praised Delhi bowlers for being disciplined on the night and pointed out that help from the wicket and poor batting were the reason for Rajasthan’s dismal performance with the bat. He added that the reason for Delhi’s good run has been all their players doing their job perfectly.

“Delhi defending the score, which we have gotten used to slightly bigger scores at Sharjah. Perhaps the pitch had a little part to play and Rajasthan weren’t great with the bat. But Delhi just keep going from strength to strength. I mean you can see the bowling unit doing their job. Everyone’s doing their job perfectly. Even Stoinis comes and takes a couple of wickets,” Agarkar said on the ‘T20 Time Out’ show of ESPNcricinfo.