VIDEO | Commentators left shocked as Rishabh Pant’s ‘outrageous’ running ends up in tragic run-out

Pant had no idea about the field-set and one will doubt if his mind was in the game either. He ran across blindly but Vohra was smart enough to pass the ball across to Tewatia who was guarding the stumps. Pant’s innings came to a tragic end and Kevin Pietersen on air was furious about the dismissal. KP was of the view that this was extremely poor from the Delhi boy who has to do better to be a responsible cricketer.