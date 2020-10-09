VIDEO | Commentators left shocked as Rishabh Pant’s ‘outrageous’ running ends up in tragic run-out

Today at 8:48 PM
There might be a few good knocks from Rishabh Pant’s bat this season but if you look at the overall productivity, you would be left bewildered by the lack of confidence he has on his own batting. Today’s dismissal was a product of the same thought process and it left everyone befuddled.
After Rajasthan Royals managed to dismiss three Delhi Capitals batsmen at their favourite Sharjah ground, the onus was on in-form Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant to deliver the goods for the side from the national capital. However, Pant, a batsman who has been at the very best when he plays for the Delhi-based franchise, seemed off-colour right from the word go and what is more tragic was the way of his dismissal.
On the second delivery of the 10th over, Rahul Tewatia delivered a conventional leg-spinning delivery to Stoinis who knocked the ball towards mid-wicket. With Manan Vohra fielding there, there was never a run on offer but Pant was in a different world altogether. Thinking Stoinis’ splint as a hint, he ran down the crease for a single, only to be denied by the Aussie when he had already crossed the half-way mark.
Pant had no idea about the field-set and one will doubt if his mind was in the game either. He ran across blindly but Vohra was smart enough to pass the ball across to Tewatia who was guarding the stumps. Pant’s innings came to a tragic end and Kevin Pietersen on air was furious about the dismissal. KP was of the view that this was extremely poor from the Delhi boy who has to do better to be a responsible cricketer.
