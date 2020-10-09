Twitter reacts to RR's abysmal loss to DC at their happy hunting ground Sharjah

Yesterday at 11:36 PM
Rajasthan Royals succumbed to their fourth straight loss in IPL 2020 as Delhi Capitals crushed them at Sharjah Cricket Ground. RR's brittle batting again prevailed as stars of the first two games Steven Smith and Sanju Samson continued their disappointing run even at RR's happy hunting ground.
Yay!! DC on fire!!💪
Finally JEET KI HATRICK DELHI CAPITALS KE NAAM 😍💪💙— Sid (@Sidliciousx) October 9, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS DELHI WALO #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #DCvsRR #DCvRR #RRvDC #RRvsDC #RR #DC #DelhiCapitals #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/EWXt2yNiVv
kaha se aaraha hai eh log??
Delhi Capitals ke fans toh banner wagera leke aaye hai#IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #RRvsDC— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) October 9, 2020
Hmmm!
#RRvsDC— Ayush Ratna (@RatnaAyush) October 9, 2020
IPL ranking ke bottom me... https://t.co/W8LU5pHoaS
Very similar! :D :D
Hetmyer on field.#DCvsRR #RRvsDC #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/cVHShjjcK6— Hardik pollard (@Hardik_pollard) October 9, 2020
Sheer dominance
Wow what a fantastic win 5 wins in 6 games now and still top of the table! Fantastic batting by Hetmyer and battling by Rabada and Ashwin!! Come on #DelhiCapitals #IPL2020— James Sibley 🌵 (@JamesSibley87) October 9, 2020
How is this possible?? :D :D :P :P
Stoinis, Hetmyer .. these guys moved from RCB. They never performed when they were here 😂— Sathya (@sathya_ayhtas) October 9, 2020
HEHEHE!
#Hetmyer #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/0Fd3CXgVw8— MemerSoul (@MujheYaadKiya) October 9, 2020
Madho chippak lgayi hai aaj Hetmyer ne apne hatho par pic.twitter.com/CQCUbr48vr— Vikas Chaudhary (@vikaaskhokhar) October 9, 2020
