    Twitter reacts to RR's abysmal loss to DC at their happy hunting ground Sharjah

    DC beats RR by 46 runs

    Twitter reacts to RR's abysmal loss to DC at their happy hunting ground Sharjah

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:36 PM

    Rajasthan Royals succumbed to their fourth straight loss in IPL 2020 as Delhi Capitals crushed them at Sharjah Cricket Ground. RR's brittle batting again prevailed as stars of the first two games Steven Smith and Sanju Samson continued their disappointing run even at RR's happy hunting ground.

    Yay!! DC on fire!!💪

    kaha se aaraha hai eh log?? 

    Hmmm!

    Very similar! :D :D

    Sheer dominance

    How is this possible?? :D :D :P :P

    HEHEHE!

