    Twitter reacts to R Ashwin seeing Jos Buttler’s back in proper ‘spirit of cricket’ fashion

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:06 PM

    Ravichandran Ashwin had to face a lot of backlash for mankading Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end last year, even though it was completely within the rule book. While everyone looked forward to the battle again, Ashwin dismissed him caught by Shikhar Dhawan to send Twitter to a meltdown.

    He gets it fixed this time! :P :P

    Hahaha! Buttler has to walk..

    LOLLLL! :D :D :D

    Hehehehe! No arguements here!

    Has to keep an eye on him! :D

    Clean dismissal with no DRAMA!

    Sahi hai Ben Stokes!

