Twitter reacts to R Ashwin seeing Jos Buttler’s back in proper ‘spirit of cricket’ fashion

Ravichandran Ashwin had to face a lot of backlash for mankading Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end last year, even though it was completely within the rule book. While everyone looked forward to the battle again, Ashwin dismissed him caught by Shikhar Dhawan to send Twitter to a meltdown.
He gets it fixed this time! :P :P
Hahaha! Buttler has to walk..
ASHWIN : 2— Devansh Bisht🇮🇳🇦🇲 (@DevanshBisht9) October 9, 2020
BUTLER : 0#RR #RRvsDC #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/A9iaNZXvkL
LOLLLL! :D :D :D
When you are waiting for Ashwin to Mankad Buttler but he got out by Ashwin in a different way 😢😪#DCvsRR #Ashwin #Buttler #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/2yjpbLzVIb— Madhav (@madhaavvvvv) October 9, 2020
Hehehehe! No arguements here!
Buttler walking happily after not being Mankaded by Ashwin 😂😂🙌🙌#DCvsRR #Ashwin #Buttler pic.twitter.com/hreVN0V6Xs— Madhav (@madhaavvvvv) October 9, 2020
Story Start,— Meru Bariya (@itz_bariyas) October 9, 2020
Story End !!😂😂#buttler #Ashwin #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/j1hk9cTZWW
Has to keep an eye on him! :D
Butler Ippo Ashwin ah Parthaan 😂😂😂— UKG ரவுடி 🚶/ RCB 😎 (@UKG_Rowdy) October 9, 2020
இவன் செஞ்சி விடலாம்னு பார்த்தா அவன் செஞ்சி விட்டான் 😑😑😑#DCvsRR #buttler #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/hGvSUtnETY
Clean dismissal with no DRAMA!
Ashwin atlast gets butler caught out so now he can't argue #DCvsRR #Ashwin— Hitesh Hasn't (@thelastsithh) October 9, 2020
Sahi hai Ben Stokes!
#Ashwin after taking #buttler ‘s wicket. #RRvDC#ipl2020 #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/50EewdvEFF— Mr.Observer (@Moneyyy_ish) October 9, 2020
Ashwin vs Buttler and ashwin takes the wicket😅 #ashwinvsbuttler #DCvsRR #iplseason13 #IPL2020Updates #Ashwin— Akhil Patil (@khil_patil) October 9, 2020
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.