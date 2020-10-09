Three RCB bets that you can earn you good cash against Chennai Super Kings

With 205 runs at 51.25 at the venue, AB de Villiers will be fairly confident heading into the game against MS Dhoni 's Chennai Super Kings . The Proteas legend has been batting beautifully in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league and has two fifties after five games. De Villiers is averaging 51.67 this year with a smashing strike-rate of 176.14, and age has certainly not caught hold of Mr. 360 degree. After making a brilliant century against Chennai Super Kings in the 2009 IPL, de Villiers hasn't had a particularly great time against the Men in Yellow but his average of 25.11 and strike-rate of 161.15 against them isn't as bad per se. Given his exceptional run of form this year, it won't be a surprise if ABDv crosses the 27-run-mark rather easily, also he will be desperate to help his side turn around their fortunes as RCB lost out to Delhi Capitals in last game.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most consistent bowler for RCB this season and he is absolutely loving bowling with the longer boundaries in the UAE, which allows him to trust his instincts more and go for attacking batsmen. He is the leading wicket-taker for the Reds with eight scalps in five games that too at an economy of 7.57. The Haryana spinner stole the show in RCB's first win against SRH, then bamboozled RR as he picked three wickets against them. Udana is the second-best bowler with 5 wickets in three games but with an economy over 10, he's certainly no match to the leg-spinner. Chahal has a very decent record against CSK as he has 10 wickets in nine games and an economy of 6.86. Last year, he ended with figures of 1/6 and 1/24 against them. He likes playing in Dubai and has nine wickets in six games and should end as RCB's top bowler against CSK.