Three Chennai bets that can fill in your pocket with a lot of cash versus RCB

Shane Watson scores under 22 @1.83

While I back Chennai Super Kings opening pair to score over 47 and help you earn decent cash in the previous market, I am more reliant on Faf du Plessis to give you return and not so much on Shane Watson. Even though Watson played two fantastic innings back-to-back, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has a tendency to fail most of the time. In 2019, he managed to score 0 and 5 in the two games he played against his former team. All in all, he could score only 297 runs against the Virat Kohli-led franchise in 15 matches, striking at 116 and averaging just 22. There might be some left-over pressure on him - something that might decide the result on its way. Go and put your money on SBOTOP and walk into Sunday with heavy cash in your wallet.