Three Chennai bets that can fill in your pocket with a lot of cash versus RCB

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore hold a certain sense of allure that no matter the result in the previous encounters, you always look forward to the clash with bated breathe. Things will be no different this time too, as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will go head to head.
Chennai Super Kings openers to score over 47 runs @1.80
In the 2019 Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings endured a tough season in terms of opening stand thanks to Shane Watson’s regular underperformance. The Aussie finally got it right in the final, scoring a century against Mumbai Indians, but that seems to be a thing of the past for CSK now. After Watson and Faf du Plessis ensured a 10-wicket win for the franchise against Kings XI Punjab, they looked solid in the KKR clash too. Faf du Plessis looked in ominous touch throughout the season so far, batting with fluency as he has ever been. So don’t worry about last year’s opening partnership sample, and rather put in your money for a bigger return of 1.8X on SBO TOP.
Shane Watson scores under 22 @1.83
While I back Chennai Super Kings opening pair to score over 47 and help you earn decent cash in the previous market, I am more reliant on Faf du Plessis to give you return and not so much on Shane Watson. Even though Watson played two fantastic innings back-to-back, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has a tendency to fail most of the time. In 2019, he managed to score 0 and 5 in the two games he played against his former team. All in all, he could score only 297 runs against the Virat Kohli-led franchise in 15 matches, striking at 116 and averaging just 22. There might be some left-over pressure on him - something that might decide the result on its way. Go and put your money on SBOTOP and walk into Sunday with heavy cash in your wallet.
Chennai Super Kings to win the game @1.95
In the Cauvery Derby clash, Chennai Super Kings have always had an upper hand against the local neighbours and even when RCB won, things have never been one-sided. The 25 times they clashed against each other, CSK have come on top 16 times, with RCB winning 8 of them. In the last eight games between two teams, the MS Dhoni-led times have won seven times, with RCB’s only win being a close one-run win when MS Dhoni threatened to take the game away from them. The fact that Chennai bowlers always bring their A-game to the fore in the matches against RCB is another indicator of the fact that CSK might secure their third win of the tournament.
