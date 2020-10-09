Three bets from the Punjab vs Kolkata game that will help you make a quick buck

Kings XI Punjab to concede over 164.5 runs @ 1.89

Kings XI Punjab have been pretty unlucky so far this season, true, but something that simply cannot be denied or overlooked is the abject state of their bowling. Despite having a strong attack on paper and despite having a seemingly good auction, Punjab have been the worst bowling side in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League . The Punjab bowlers have leaked an average of 177.5 runs per this season and this despite them bowling out Bangalore for just 109 runs in one of the matches. In fact, in their last four games, Punjab have conceded 199.75 runs per game on average and in their previous encounter versus Hyderabad, they leaked a mammoth 201 runs. In fact, in the only game they played at Abu Dhabi this season - their venue for tomorrow’s clash - they conceded 191 runs. On Saturday, they will be up against the Knight Riders and KKR are a side who have scored 168.4 runs per game this season. This number, in fact, raises to 183.6 in their last 3 games and in their last encounter versus Chennai, the Knight Riders posted 167 despite seemingly under-performing with the bat. Sureshot bets like this don’t come often, so ensure to pounce on this opportunity by making your way to INDIBET and placing this bet.

Kolkata Knight Riders to hit more sixes than KXIP @ 1.93

A lot of you might be looking at the numbers and thinking, “Wait, KXIP have hit 40 sixes this season, and KKR just 38, so why should we go for KKR?” but a more in-depth look will tell us exactly why KKR need to be backed. For starters, while KKR’s 38 sixes have come in 5 games (avg 7.6 per game), KXIP’s 40, on the other hand, have come in 6 matches (avg 6.66 sixes per game). However, of KXIP’s 40 sixes, 24 of their sixes came in their first three games and in their previous three games, they hit only an avg of 5.33 sixes per game, with Pooran incredibly accounting for 75% of the sixes hit. In contrast, KKR have hit an avg of 9 sixes per game in their last three matches and have had eight different six-hitters, citing their non-dependency on one particular player to help them hit the big ones. With the six-hitting curve of KKR and KXIP going upwards and downwards respectively, it is all but a no-brainer to back the side which has Dre-Russ at its disposal to hit more sixes on Saturday. Hop on to INDIBET to place this enticing yet rewarding bet right away.

Kings XI Punjab’s bowling might be bad, their middle-order might be inconsistent and they might be reeling at the bottom of the table, but when it comes to the opening stand, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are right up there as one of the best, if not the best. In 6 innings together this season, the duo have averaged an astonishing 63.33 for the first wicket and in five of their six stands, they’ve put together at least 30 runs. The only instance they did not cross 30 was versus SRH, and it had to take a run-out for the streak to end. They hold the record for the highest partnership of the season (183) and that the two are one and three in the race for the orange cap speaks volumes of how good they’ve been. In stark contrast, however, it has been a struggle for KKR at the top. In five matches, their average opening stand has been just 20.2 runs per game and their highest stand has been only 37. In fact, they had to change their opening combination mid-way through the season and it was only in the last game that they debuted their new pair, Tripathi and Gill. KXIP’s immaculate consistency up top, coupled with KKR’s instability in the same position points towards this bet going only one way - the Punjab way. Rush to INDIBET right now to place this incredible bet.