IPL 2020 | Wicket wasn't as good as it has been, we aren't doing well under pressure, laments Steve Smith

RR skipper Steven Smith was left disappointed after his side faced fourth consecutive loss and stated that the wicket wasn't as good as the earlier games and also lamented his side's ability to do well under pressure. RR failed to chase down 185 with the trio of Smith, Buttler and Samson failing.
Rajasthan Royals, who had a dream start to the IPL 2020, have been brought back to earth in the last four games as they have been brutally neutralized and ended up facing a string of defeats. They continued their horror run even at their favourite Sharjah Cricket Ground as nothing seems to be turning the tide for the Jaipur-based franchise. Chasing a meager 185, at least, by Sharjah standards, Steven Smith's men put up a no show as the captain himself could make merely 24 while the likes of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler managed 5 and 13 respectively.
In the post game interview with Star Sports, Smith lamented Rajasthan's inability to up their game under pressure and also asserted that wicket wasn't as good for batting as earlier games, which saw some high-scoring thrillers.
"We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way. The bowlers did a good job, and I don't think the wicket was as good as it has been here, a bit stoppy tonight, and we gave away 10-15 extra runs. We have to remain positive, turn things around quickly. At the moment it doesn't seem to be going our way. I'm not batting too well either. I did feel good tonight with the bat but didn't get hold of one that I feel like I should have. Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow," Smith said in the post-match presentation.
Bowling first, Rajasthan Royals once had the Delhi Capitals on the ropes as they had reduced them to 79 for 4 at close to halfway stage but then Shimron Hetmyer smashed 45 off 24 to power Delhi to a respectable total of 184. With the win, Delhi Capitals have now leapfrogged Mumbai Indians to sit at the top of the points table, while RR are placed at seventh with two wins and four losses after six games.
