IPL 2020 | Went back and did a lot of work on my catching after CSK game, reveals Shimron Hetmyer

Yesterday at 11:53 PM
Shimron Hetmyer, who took three excellent catches for Delhi Capitals tonight, has revealed that he worked a lot on his fielding after the CSK game where his performance was under par. The DC recruit has also added that the team is taking one game at a time and not thinking too far ahead.
After enduring a tough game on the field in the match against Chennai Super Kings, Shimron Hetmyer was at his audacious best against Rajasthan Royals. Even though his fitness standards were mocked by all and sundry, he put all that to rest to take three outrageous catches, two of which seemed extremely difficult to the naked eye. However, Hetmyer credited the same to his practise in the nets and his determination to do well in that aspect of his game.
“I was working a lot on it during practice. Dropped a few during the CSK game, so I went back and did a lot of work on my catching. It travels a lot here, so I backed myself and gave it my all while taking it,” Hetmyer told Star Sports after the game.
Not only on the field, Hetmyer ensured his bat did all the talking tonight after a top-order slump putting them under danger for a mediocre score. Hetmyer’s 45 off 24 balls turned out to be the difference and he added that it was his hard work in the nets that is paying off.
“It felt good to hit a few properly, just doing good work in the nets and glad that it paid off today. We’re not trying to think too far ahead, just taking it one game at a time.”
