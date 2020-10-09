IPL 2020 | Went back and did a lot of work on my catching after CSK game, reveals Shimron Hetmyer

After enduring a tough game on the field in the match against Chennai Super Kings, Shimron Hetmyer was at his audacious best against Rajasthan Royals. Even though his fitness standards were mocked by all and sundry, he put all that to rest to take three outrageous catches, two of which seemed extremely difficult to the naked eye. However, Hetmyer credited the same to his practise in the nets and his determination to do well in that aspect of his game.