IPL 2020 | Was nervous while Nicholas Pooran was hitting it over the stands, reveals David Warner

Opening the innings for SRH, David Warner (52 off 40) and Jonny Bairstow (97 off 55) smashed the KXIP bowlers to every corner of the ground, making a gigantic 160-run stand for the first wicket. This was also the first time that the pair fired together for the franchise this season, bringing an end to their long wait. However, a twin wicket over from the youngster Ravi Bishnoi changed the match on its head and brought about the second phase of SRH innings, where they could only score 40 runs in the last 5 overs. In the end, SRH concluded their innings on the score of 201. Bishnoi was the pick of the bowler for KXIP as he ended with the figures of 3/29 after getting tonked for 18 runs in his first over.