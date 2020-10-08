IPL 2020 | Was nervous while Nicholas Pooran was hitting it over the stands, reveals David Warner

Today at 12:15 AM
David Warner has revealed that he was a bit nervous when Nicholas Pooran was hitting sixes and praised Rashid Khan, who got Pooran out, for delivering under pressure. He added that he loves batting with Jonny Bairstow and was just rotating the strike as Bairstow was in good form.
Opening the innings for SRH, David Warner (52 off 40) and Jonny Bairstow (97 off 55) smashed the KXIP bowlers to every corner of the ground, making a gigantic 160-run stand for the first wicket. This was also the first time that the pair fired together for the franchise this season, bringing an end to their long wait. However, a twin wicket over from the youngster Ravi Bishnoi changed the match on its head and brought about the second phase of SRH innings, where they could only score 40 runs in the last 5 overs. In the end, SRH concluded their innings on the score of 201. Bishnoi was the pick of the bowler for KXIP as he ended with the figures of 3/29 after getting tonked for 18 runs in his first over.
In reply, KXIP started off their innings in the worst possible manner as Mayank Agarwal was dismissed after getting into a mixup with KL Rahul. Nicholas was the star with the bat for KXIP, scoring 77 off 37 balls, but his efforts ended in vain, as none other batsmen, could cross the figure of 11 runs. Rashid Khan was the match changer for SRH with the ball, taking three crucial wickets for just 12 runs.
SRH skipper David Warner revealed that he was nervous when Pooran was hitting sixes but praised Rashid for showing up at the crucial juncture. He felt sad for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been ruled out of IPL 2020 but showed optimism in the capabilities of his bowlers.
“I was a bit nervous while Nicholas was hitting it over the stands. I have always had high prospects. I was fortunate to play in Bangladesh with him. You always think, 'What can I do?'. He's (Rashid) a world-class bowler, it's great to have him. He always delivers in pressure situations. What a player,” Warner said in the post-match interview.
“Sad for Bhuvi, but having one of our best death bowlers out of the team gives an opportunity for others. We love batting with each other. At the moment, I am just rotating strike for him. We enjoy batting with each other. If we apply pressure by coming at them. We have got a tough game against RR, have to start fresh again.”
