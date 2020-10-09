IPL 2020 | Thought we had an under-par score but bowlers did their job, opines Shreyas Iyer

Yesterday at 11:54 PM
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer applauded DC bowlers and asserted that he thought getting 184 on this wicket was under-par total. Iyer also added that the wicket was stopping a little, a thought which was also echoed by his opposite number Smith as he also found the wicket to be different.
Delhi Capitals continued their bullish run in the IPL 2020 as they bulldozed Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs and have now reached the top of the IPL points table displacing the defending champions Mumbai Indians. On a day, when Delhi's batting looked like falling short, the bowlers again came to the fore as R Ashwin and Marcus Stoinis took two wickets each while Kagiso Rabada scalped three wickets to maul RR.
Speaking in the post-match presentation, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer asserted that he also thought that getting 184 on a venue like Sharjah was under par. He heaped praises on the bowlers, who did the job efficiently to restrict RR to 138.
"I'm really happy with the way we came out in the second innings. We thought it was an under par score but it was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well. We were also going to bowl first with the dew factor, but thankfully it went in our favour. I am enjoying captaincy because the players make it really easy, especially the bowlers," Iyer stated at the post-match presentation.
Despite the win and reaching the top of the table, Iyer warned his team not to take things lightly and asked them to continue the winning momentum.
"Even the way the support staff is managing the team meetings is commendable. I think the mixture in our team is really good and we have worked really hard on this. The boys have shared their thoughts pre-tour and their strengths and weaknesses. I am happy with how we are progressing and hoping to maintain the momentum. We can't take anything lightly and need to come with our plans, execute them well."
This was the fourth straight loss for RR, who now have just four points after six games. They will now lock horns with SRH on Sunday.
