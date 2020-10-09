IPL 2020 | Rishabh Pant now has the ability to score runs on all parts of the grounds, reckons Brian Lara

In what comes as a big compliment for the Indian and Delhi Capitals gloveman, Rishabh Pant, legendary Brian Lara has asserted that the youngster can now make runs in all parts of the ground. Pant impressed Brian Lara with his cameo against RCB, where he hit great shots on the off-side at death.

Generally, in a format like T20, you get appreciated if you are able to maintain a high strike-rate as a batsman. But for Pant, whose strike-rate has come down from a whopping 162.67 in 2019 IPL to 139.02, this year, he has been getting a lot of praises for his responsible batting. His changed approach has seen his average rise from 37.54 last year to 42.75 in 2020 IPL. But there are vast differences between IPL and international cricket. Pant has been ultra-successful in the IPL with mostly leg-side dominant play but things like these get exposed in internationals as bowlers target such weaknesses.

Now, he has added a lot of range to his batting or one can say, he has been forced to since he has been attacked with a lot of planning as bowlers are continuously bowling on the off-side to shut his leg-side game. But the southpaw has been up to the challenge and has played some powerful shots over the long-off and cover region to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Brian Lara is quite impressed with Pant and termed him a major asset for DC and also applauded his ability to play shots on off-side and become an all-round batsman than too leg-side dominant.

"He (Pant) is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, but today he has also vastly improved his game. I am talking about his batting and the improvements he made in that department.

"On what (when he first came to scene) immediately was noticeable was his propensity to try and get everything to the leg-side. Also, look at his run (earlier) scoring chart(s) and that's quite a proof of that fascination he had with the on-side. I think he has come to realise that this is not working and he went away and worked on improving his off-side play.

"Now look at the changes he made. Now, he has the ability to score runs on all parts of the ground. His scoring charts are looking impressive, and yes, more worry for the bowlers," Lara said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live', as quoted by PTI.

The former West Indies great also added that Pant isn't "falling over to the off-side" to play shots on leg-side and also asserted that he feels that Pant has a "long-long way to go."

"He is now very well-balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring - over extra cover, over point, in front of point and his balance and his weight is staying there, he is not falling over to the off-side to create shots on the leg side.

"That is a vast improvement that he has made, which obviously going to help his all-round batting. I believe, this young lad has a long-long way to go," concluded Lara.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals on October 9 in Sharjah. They are ranked second on the points table with four wins after five games in IPL 2020.