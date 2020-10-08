IPL 2020 | Consistency is key for my batting, admits Jonny Bairstow

Today at 12:15 AM
Jonny Bairstow is extremely pleased with his own batting and the consistency he has been able to provide to his own batting in the last couple of seasons in the Indian Premier League. Bairstow has also added that David Warner is a quality batsman and a fun batsman to be around as an opener.
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner hold the key to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting unit and quite successfully the duo delivered against an under-fire Kings XI Punjab, who were fresh from a 10-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings. Bairstow took the attack on himself while Warner played the second fiddle but the combination was so soothing to the eye.
As the partnership helped the side secure a big 69-run win in Dubai, the focus was solely back on the duo once again as Bairstow pointed out consistency being the key for him. The English opener also praised his understanding of Warner’s batting as the key to success.
“Very pleased, that's my third fifty in the competition. The consistency is the key. The partnership at the top was the key tonight. He's (Warner) a good fun, we know what a quality player he is. It was his 50th fifty in IPL, that record speaks for itself. It was important for us tonight to get a win. I am happy with the way I am striking it,” Bairstow said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
However, the Englishman also pointed out that the conditions are slightly different than what they expected in India but applauded his teammates for holding their nerve.
"The dimensions and the pitches here are slightly different to what we were expecting in India. The temperature is definitely different as well. The guys held the nerve. (On keeping to Rashid Khan) It's great fun, it's tricky at times, you are always in the game."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.